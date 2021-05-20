Great White Poster Brings Scares, Flares and One Killer Set of Jaws

To put it bluntly, this short film looks like it might be one of those that people will be stating is one of the more brilliant pieces of the time since it plays upon the idea of the pandemic, but from a certain perspective, it looks a bit ridiculous. It’s all in the point of view that each person will be used to watch this short film, but Hell in a Handbasket is about as overused as the idea of fashioning something after the pandemic at this point. There’s no doubt that there are plenty of movies and shows that might be able to do it right and really capture the attention, but giving the film a chance is wise to be fair since all we’ve seen of it thus far in the trailer is enough to realize that Dale is probably the last person that a lot of folks would want to put in charge of making humanity’s last stand. On one hand, the guy does have to be fairly intelligent, at least one would hope, to be left alone in an Arctic observation post, or whatever this setting is, on the other, it’s likely that his role is that of an assistant or someone that might be intelligent but not all that capable on his own. It kind of feels as though anyone stationed in such an inhospitable area might need to possess a few survival skills and be able to figure out a number of ways to keep their mind occupied to keep them from cracking up without anyone to speak to. We do get to see that he has contact with the rest of the world via his phone, but as the trailer would indicate things start happening and the connection either starts to fade or something within the station makes it nearly impossible for him to keep it together. Whatever is bound to happen, Hell in a Handbasket is at least an accurate title, no matter how overused it is.