'Hocus Pocus 2' Release Date for Disney+ Revealed

By Stephen Andrew
Popculture
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA big update on Hocus Pocus 2 was just announced, with the long-awaited sequel securing a release date on Disney+. The new film will debut on Disney's streaming service in Fall 2022. An exact date has yet to be revealed, but it stands to reason the witchy movie will likely premiere ahead of Halloween. Notably, original Hocus Pocus (1993) stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all returning to reprise their roles as the spooky Sanderson sisters.

popculture.com
