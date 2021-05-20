'Hocus Pocus 2' Release Date for Disney+ Revealed

Production on the Black Adam movie is officially underway, and fans are incredibly excited to see what it brings to the ever-evolving DC Films universe. Not only will the film properly introduce Dwayne Johnson's long-awaited take on the character, but it will bring members of the Justice Society of America to the big screen, including Carter Hall/Hawkman. While we have yet to see Hodge and his fellow JSA-ers in costume or in action, the actor recently took to Instagram to tease that his work on the film has officially begun. The photo, which you can check out below, shows Hodge's trailer on the film's set, with a caption revealing that it's his first day of filming on set.