A new trailer has been released showing the rogue-lite elements that the new Card System and Game Director features add in Back 4 Blood. Turtle Rock Studios is best known for its work of the Left 4 Dead titles, and more recently, Evolve. Although, Evolve can probably take a step out of the limelight here due to the game not quite living up to the potential that it promised. It does look like the team are building on the mistakes of the goliath hunting game and giving Back 4 Blood plenty of features to entice continued playthroughs. But more importantly, layering those features on top of everything that made Left 4 Dead the heavyweight champion of zombie shooters. At least, that’s what it sounds like on paper…