After pretty much melting the internet with her British Vogue cover story last week, anticipation for Billie Eilish’s new album, Happier Than Ever, is at fever pitch. Eilish’s second studio album follows her massive 2019 debut, the five-time Grammy Award-winning When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Since then, Eilish has hardly been slack; as well as dropping the Apple TV+ documentary The World’s A Little Blurry in February, she won two Grammys in March; one for her 2019 single “Everything I Wanted” and the other for her theme song for the next James Bond film, “No Time To Die”.