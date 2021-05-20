Lane Johnson “full go” for offseason work
Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson‘s 2020 season was limited to seven games by ankle and knee injuries that led to season-ending surgery on his ankle in December. The ankle injury had been an issue for Johnson for some time and the hope in Philly is that having Johnson back at full strength will help them climb back from last year’s 4-11-1 record. On Thursday, Johnson said that he’s working without restrictions in the team’s offseason program.profootballtalk.nbcsports.com