newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Lane Johnson “full go” for offseason work

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEagles right tackle Lane Johnson‘s 2020 season was limited to seven games by ankle and knee injuries that led to season-ending surgery on his ankle in December. The ankle injury had been an issue for Johnson for some time and the hope in Philly is that having Johnson back at full strength will help them climb back from last year’s 4-11-1 record. On Thursday, Johnson said that he’s working without restrictions in the team’s offseason program.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Brooks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ankle Injury#American Football#Knee Injury#Quarterback#Tackle Andre Dillard#Season Ending Surgery#The Eagles#Line#Philly#Time#December
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
AllSooners

Top 10 Sooners: Offensive Line

A two-time All-American at Oklahoma in 1963-64, Ralph Neely went on to help build and anchor the Dallas Cowboys dynasty from 1965-1977. Born in Little Rock and raised in Farmington, NM, Neely played for both Bud Wilkinson and Gomer Jones on both offense and defense. He was the Big Eight sophomore lineman of the year and earned All-Big Eight honors in 1963 and ’64. He was a second-round draft pick in both the NFL (Baltimore) and the AFL (Houston) in 1965, and after the Colts traded his rights to Dallas, Neely chose the NFL, where he was named All-Pro four times (1966-69), played in two Pro Bowls and was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1960s. He also won two Super Bowls and is in the discussion for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. One of Neely’s unfortunate legacies at OU, however, was that he, fullback Jim Grisham and halfback Lance Rentzel signed with an agent before the 1965 Gator Bowl and were all ruled ineligible in the 36-19 loss to Florida State.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two former Sooners make 2021 NFL All-Paid Team

The NFL compiled a list of the 2021 highest-paid players in the league at every position. Unlike a collection of Pro Bowl players or an All-Pro team, this grouping is based on compensation not solely production. A player’s average per year (APY) was used to compare contracts and measure standing...
NFLphiladelphiaeagles.com

Highly productive and respected, Ryan Kerrigan fills several roles on defense

There was always the highest level of respect, and the most urgent level of concern. When Ryan Kerrigan lined up on the edge for Washington in any game against the Eagles, it was football warfare. Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson always relished the opportunity to line up against Kerrigan, who in 19 games against Philadelphia registered 13.5 quarterback sacks, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and an interception he returned for a touchdown.
NFLphillysportsnetwork.com

Eagles will be hoping that their offensive line is back to its best in 2021

Last season was a forgettable one for the Philadelphia Eagles. Injuries ravished the already aging roster, depleting the team’s depth in the process, especially along the offensive line. Throughout their frenzied 4-11-1 season, the Eagles were forced to deploy 14 different offensive line combinations. Projected starters Brandon Brooks and Andre...
NFLphillyvoice.com

John McMullen: ‘Lovin’ Ball’ isn’t as flippant as you think for Eagles, NFL

One of the perceived problems with the Eagles' drafting throughout the Howie Roseman years has been a perceived inconsistency. The philosophy can seemingly vary from year to year and even pick to pick at times based on things like college production, measurables, spider graphs, and injury red flags, all the way to the more intangible qualities of a player.
NFLchatsports.com

Full schedule of Bengals offseason program released

The time between the NFL Draft and the start of training camp is usually the most grueling part of the offseason for fans. Not much occurs between May, June, and the early parts of July. This was especially the case last year, when the world was still getting a grip on COVID-19.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Lions GM: Situation with Kerryon Johnson 'a work in progress'

On Wednesday, it was reported that the Detroit Lions planned to release Kerryon Johnson, but general manager Brad Holmes downplayed the report during an interview with "PFT Live," saying that Johnson's status with the team was "a work in progress." NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported Johnson's release, which would...
NFLNBC Sports

Report: Zach Ertz not participating in Eagles offseason work

Zach Ertz remains a member of the Eagles, but he’s not with them as they start Phase Two of this year’s offseason workouts. Monday is the first day of that phase and Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Ertz is not at the team’s facility. He is not expected to report for any of their other offseason work either.
NFLNBC Sports

Tom Brady joins NFLPA call, pushes for modified offseason work

The NFL Players Association held a call with its membership on Friday and those who dialed in got to hear from Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Brady got on the call, which dealt with the union’s continued push for players to stay away from in-person work this offseason. Per the report, Brady told players to have “very intense negotiations” with their teams about modifying offseason work.
FootballScarlet Nation

Notre Dame’s Vyper DE Position And An Offseason Full Of Change

Marcus Freeman arrived at Notre Dame in January and heard the murmurs. A defensive end who didn’t even start last season kept coming up in conversation as the first-year Irish defensive coordinator learned about his new personnel. Look for No. 7 when you watch last year’s film, he was told. That player, junior Isaiah Foskey, has rare natural gifts that were evident in a 2020 part-time role.
NFLPosted by
Y101

KC Chiefs To Go Full Capacity For 2021 Season

The official start to the NFL season is months away, but the Kansas City Chiefs just made a huge announcement. With limited capacity for the previous season at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs just announced they will be at full capacity for the 2021 season. So, they loudest stadium will be in full effect next season, with all 76,000 seats available to Chief fans.
NFLNBC Sports

Patriots have more than 50 players showing up for voluntary offseason work

Players on the Patriots released a statement last month saying “many of us” would follow the NFLPA’s guidance to skip voluntary offseason work at the team facility. But most Patriots are participating. More than 50 players have been present, a source told Mike Reiss of ESPN. That’s a clear majority...
NFLphiladelphiaeagles.com

Kerryon Johnson: 'I have to go out there and prove it every single day'

A fresh start. That is how Kerryon Johnson looks at his situation, which changed so suddenly last week when Detroit waived the fourth-year running back and he was claimed by the Eagles, a team looking for depth across the roster spectrum. "I'm feeling better than I have in the past...
NHLchatsports.com

Canucks: Where does the team go from here in the offseason?

Vancouver Canucks Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) Expectations were sky-high for the Vancouver Canucks coming into the 2020-21 season, with the team was fresh off a gruelling, seven-game semi-final series against the Vegas Golden Knights. However, that unexpected bubble performance accelerated the team’s overall expectations, which came crumbling down shortly...