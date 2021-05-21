Arizona's Immigration Patrol to Cost $200M

The expenses for taxpayers from a racial profiling case coming from previous Sheriff Joe Arpaio's migration patrols in metro Phoenix over 10 years ago are projected to reach $202 million by summer 2022.

Image From AP Photos by Ross D. Franklin,

Authorities accepted a provisional county budget on Monday that gives $31 million for the expense of following court orders in the financial year that starts on July 1. Nobody can say precisely when the expenses from the 13-year-old claim will begin to reduce.

The increase in spending "is enough to make any of us cry as we’re trying to be fiscal stewards of the county taxpayer money," Supervisor Clint Hickman said.

Citizens in Arizona's most populated district are liable for attorney bills and the expenses of following large court-requested restructuring of the sheriff's office after a 2013 decision inferred that Arpaio's officials had profiled Latinos in traffic patrols that was focused on migrants.

Arpaio, known for a strict approach to crime in his 24 years as sheriff that included making prison wards to wear pink clothing and putting them in accomodation with triple-digit desert heat, focused on unlawful migration and was sentenced for criminal contempt for ignoring a court request to stop his migration watches. His conviction was subsequently absolved by then-President Donald Trump.

The citizens' spending is to continue til the Maricopa County sheriff's office has completely followed the instructions to restructure its internal affairs operations and traffic enforcement department for three consecutive years.

Albeit a portion of the organization's numbers are close or at 100%, the sheriff's office hasn't yet been considered completely compliant.

Lawyers who handled the case against the sheriff's office have scrutinized the office on traffic-stop studies since the profiling decision showed officers frequently treat drivers who are Hispanic and Black differently compared to other drivers, however the reports avoided saying Latinos were still being profiled.

The attorneys have likewise requested a judge to hold common contempt of court hearings against Arpaio's replacement, Sheriff Paul Penzone, over an excess of 1,700 internal affairs issues, each taking about 500 days to finish.

Image From Arizona Republic by Hannah Gaber

Penzone's office said the expenses and workers employed as a part of the restructuring effort would have to stay once the office is considered completely compliant.

“Effectively, this is the new ‘standard of policing’ and the majority of this funding will need to remain in the MCSO budget,” the sheriff’s office said. “MCSO is working diligently to come into full compliance with the Court orders.”

Raul Piña, who serves on a local advisory committee created to aid in improving trust in the sheriff's office, said the expenses are vital so the office can regard the protected rights of Hispanic residents.

“Of course, we are tired of paying, but if you are a Hispanic vehicle operator, you are tired of being racially profiled at the same time — and the agency isn’t in a rush to stop that,” Piña said.

Arpaio's migration patrols, known as "sweeps," included huge numbers of sheriff's deputies meeting on a section of metro Phoenix — including some Latino areas — for of a few days to stop traffic offenders and catch other violators different guilty parties.

On Monday, Arpaio said he feels no remorse whatsoever for having the migration patrols and argues his crackdowns actually reduced citizen costs for giving education and medical care to people who were in the United States illegally.

“It’s a one-side type of story they (his critics) want to push out,” Arpaio said. “Don’t blame me for the money being spent.”

The office is faring better with the restructure that the court decided on for its internal affairs operations, which under Arpaio had been condemned for one-sided policies targeted at shielding authorities from responsibility.