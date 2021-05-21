newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Arizona's Immigration Patrol to Cost $200M

Posted by 
SDM News
SDM News
 1 day ago

The expenses for taxpayers from a racial profiling case coming from previous Sheriff Joe Arpaio's migration patrols in metro Phoenix over 10 years ago are projected to reach $202 million by summer 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KGX2a_0a5ndtDs00

Image From AP Photos by Ross D. Franklin, 

Authorities accepted a provisional county budget on Monday that gives $31 million for the expense of following court orders in the financial year that starts on July 1. Nobody can say precisely when the expenses from the 13-year-old claim will begin to reduce. 

The increase in spending "is enough to make any of us cry as we’re trying to be fiscal stewards of the county taxpayer money," Supervisor Clint Hickman said. 

Citizens in Arizona's most populated district are liable for attorney bills and the expenses of following large court-requested restructuring of the sheriff's office after a 2013 decision inferred that Arpaio's officials had profiled Latinos in traffic patrols that was focused on migrants. 

Arpaio, known for a strict approach to crime in his 24 years as sheriff that included making prison wards to wear pink clothing and putting them in accomodation with triple-digit desert heat, focused on unlawful migration and was sentenced for criminal contempt for ignoring a court request to stop his migration watches. His conviction was subsequently absolved by then-President Donald Trump.

The citizens' spending is to continue til the Maricopa County sheriff's office has completely followed the instructions to restructure its internal affairs operations and traffic enforcement department for three consecutive years. 

Albeit a portion of the organization's numbers are close or at 100%, the sheriff's office hasn't yet been considered completely compliant. 

Lawyers who handled the case against the sheriff's office have scrutinized the office on traffic-stop studies since the profiling decision showed officers frequently treat drivers who are Hispanic and Black differently compared to other drivers, however the reports avoided saying Latinos were still being profiled.

The attorneys have likewise requested a judge to hold common contempt of court hearings against Arpaio's replacement, Sheriff Paul Penzone, over an excess of 1,700 internal affairs issues, each taking about 500 days to finish. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l7QnY_0a5ndtDs00

Image From Arizona Republic by Hannah Gaber

Penzone's office said the expenses and workers employed as a part of the restructuring effort would have to stay once the office is considered completely compliant. 

“Effectively, this is the new ‘standard of policing’ and the majority of this funding will need to remain in the MCSO budget,” the sheriff’s office said. “MCSO is working diligently to come into full compliance with the Court orders.”

Raul Piña, who serves on a local advisory committee created to aid in improving trust in the sheriff's office, said the expenses are vital so the office can regard the protected rights of Hispanic residents. 

“Of course, we are tired of paying, but if you are a Hispanic vehicle operator, you are tired of being racially profiled at the same time — and the agency isn’t in a rush to stop that,” Piña said.

Arpaio's migration patrols, known as "sweeps," included huge numbers of sheriff's deputies meeting on a section of metro Phoenix — including some Latino areas — for of a few days to stop traffic offenders and catch other violators different guilty parties.

On Monday, Arpaio said he feels no remorse whatsoever for having the migration patrols and argues his crackdowns actually reduced citizen costs for giving education and medical care to people who were in the United States illegally.

“It’s a one-side type of story they (his critics) want to push out,” Arpaio said. “Don’t blame me for the money being spent.”

The office is faring better with the restructure that the court decided on for its internal affairs operations, which under Arpaio had been condemned for one-sided policies targeted at shielding authorities from responsibility.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
SDM News

SDM News

Houston, TX
634
Followers
64
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping you aware of all that's going on around you. Stay Safe and Stay Healthy.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Arpaio
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Enforcement#Immigration Policies#Profiling#Arizona Republic#Sheriff S Office#County Sheriff#Funding Costs#Immigration Patrol#Ap#Latinos#Mcso#Court#Maricopa County#Traffic Patrols#Traffic Offenders#Sheriff S Office#Metro Phoenix#Taxpayers#Citizen Costs#Taxpayer Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Immigration
Related
Arizona StateWashington Post

Arizona is now ground zero in Republicans’ war on voting

UNDETERRED BY the backlash to Georgia’s new anti-voting law, Arizona Republicans have made their state ground zero in the party’s spurious efforts to question the 2020 election results and restrict voting. First, they insisted on running a chaotic “audit” of the 2020 vote in Maricopa County, the state’s most populous, without the expertise or the safeguards to do so credibly; that nightmare continues, and the results could seriously harm faith in U.S. elections. Then, Arizona Republicans imposed what they call “fixes” to state election law, including a new voting restriction that is pointless — if your goal is to make elections simple and fair.
Arizona Statetucson.com

Arizona Republicans fight back against election fraud claims

PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans in Arizona’s largest county are escalating their defense of their 2020 vote count, putting them increasingly at odds with former President Donald Trump and a sizeable chunk of their party that believes without evidence that something was amiss. Maricopa County’s top officials, almost all of them...
Arizona Statearizonadailyindependent.com

Yee Jumps Into Arizona Governor’s Race

On Monday, Arizona Treasurer, Kimberly Yee released a video announcing her campaign to be Arizona’s next Governor. The announcement was long expected by Valley politicos, although it came as a surprise to some who had expected her to stay put in a relatively safe Treasurer’s race. “I’m running for Governor...
Arizona Statetucson.com

Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee announces GOP bid for governor

PHOENIX — State Treasurer Kimberly Yee is hoping to ride the same political path as the current governor. In a video Monday, Yee announced she wants to be the Republican nominee for the state's top executive post in 2022. Yee, the first Asian-American elected to Arizona statewide office, provided little...
Arizona StatePosted by
The Hill

Arizona's GOP state treasurer launches bid for governor

Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee (R) on Monday launched her campaign for governor. Yee, the first Asian American woman elected to the Arizona legislature, held up her own family's story of finding success in America in a campaign video. "My family came here and opened a grocery store in the...
Arizona Statechamberbusinessnews.com

Help wanted in Arizona: Job growth to exceed half million by 2029

As Arizona recovers from the pandemic, thousands of employers are ramping up hiring across the state and job growth is projected to remain steady for years to come. A new report projects more than a half million new jobs by 2029. Some sectors, however, are finding it challenging to fill...
Arizona Statekurv.com

Arizona Mom Denies Killing 2 Children With Meat Cleaver

(AP) — An Arizona woman accused in the grisly slaying of her two children with a meat cleaver has made her first court appearance, where she denied harming them. Yui Inoue said Monday through a Japanese interpreter that she “did not kill anybody.”. A Maricopa County Superior Court commissioner told...
Arizona Statekyma.com

Arizona health officials hope to see spike in vaccine demand

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Health officials reported 468 new COVID cases in Arizona but no new deaths. The new cases bring the total to 873,446 and 17,466 deaths. The Associated Press reported the number of hospitalizations for COVID cases is slowly going down. But of those cases, 199 were in ICUs.
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

7 Quirky And Unusual Things No One Tells You About Living In Arizona

Living in Arizona has its fair share of perks (and quite a few quirks, as well.) Here are seven quirky and unusual things nobody tells you about living in Arizona – let’s see how many you can relate to! How many of these Arizona quirks can you relate to? Tell us your thoughts in the […] The post 7 Quirky And Unusual Things No One Tells You About Living In Arizona appeared first on Only In Your State.
Posted by
SDM News

US Senate Greenlights Act Permitting Cruise to Alaska

In a voice vote, the U.S. Senate this evening endorsed the Alaska Tourism Recovery Act that would allow big ships to travel to Alaska this mid year. The Act gives a waiver of the U.S. cabotage policies. The action goes to the U.S. House for endorsement before it gets to President Joe Biden for his signature.
Nebraska StatePosted by
SDM News

Nebraska Medical Marijuana Bill Dies

A bill to authorize and firmly control clinical cannabis was shut down in the Nebraska Legislature on Wednesday, making way for a substantially less prohibitive polling form measure with a decent possibility of passing.