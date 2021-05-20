newsbreak-logo
The Orchard at Altapass Begins Music and Dancing

 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning on Saturday, June 5, the Olin Hefner Pavilion will become the “new” venue for music and dancing at the Orchard. Although the available accommodations are sparse, renovations will start this season and continue into next year. We welcome some old Orchard favorites, new local talent, and some who have been appreciated for decades in our region. Through October 10, one band or individual will take to the ersatz “stage” and command the entire afternoon from 2:30 to 4:30 PM on Saturdays or Sundays.

David Wiseman
