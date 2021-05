Posted by Arkansas 911 News Chief Editor Paul Maddox. All suspects are presumed innocent until determined guilty in court. Hot Springs Police Officer Samuels reports that information was obtained on May 4, 2021, around 2PM, that put Travis Wayne Smith, 30, of Trumble Road in Waldron, inside a unit at The Peaks Apartment Complex on Lake Hamilton Drive. Mr. Smith may have been armed and possibly made homicidal and suicidal threats. He also had several outstanding warrants, from several different counties that needed to be served. There were at least 2 felony charges among these warrants.