newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Conflagrations over Meron and my family in Israel

By Dr. Moshe Pelli
heritagefl.com
 16 hours ago

I watched the tragedy in Meron on Lag Ma’omer in the wee hours on Friday morning on on-site video broadcast on the Internet from Israel. I grieved and agonized over the loss of life and the enormity of the tragedy, and then it hit me: young members of my family in Israel, could be there. Being religious and very observant, they would go to the place considered to be the grave of the second century Tana, Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, for spiritual enrichment and prayers.

www.heritagefl.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rabbi#Shishon#Yeshivah#Shabbat Nahamu#Grief#Mourning#Friends#Harm#Teenage Girls#Message#Internet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Middle East
Related
AccidentsJacksonville Daily Progress

Jochebed ~ A Godly Mother

Our town, our state, our nation, our world needs more godly mothers (fathers also, but that is another story for another day). Godly mothers don’t happen by accident and they do not raise godly children by accident. I heard about a mother of three very active young boys who was asked by some sensitive soul, “If you had it to do over again, would you still have children?” The young mother responded, “Sure I would…..but not just the same ones.” That can be told as a joke, but I am not telling it as one. It is a serious matter to consider that our children do not turn out the way they do by accident. Godly mothers and godly children do not happen by accident. Planning, preparing, protecting, and persevering are necessities.
Religionthelakewoodscoop.com

Mind-Blowing Speech Of Father Who Lost Two Sons In Meron

But only three made it home. Moshe Mordechai (18) and Yosef Dovid (12) were only a few steps ahead of their younger brothers when they became ensnared in the entanglement of people that night. By nothing short of a miracle, the younger ones behind them came out completely alive and unharmed. But in a horrific tragedy that has shattered their entire family, Moshe Mordechai and Yosef Dovid were trampled to death side by side.
Religionspotoncolorado.com

Meron: Local responses

& Chris Leppek RABBI SARA GILBERT, Beth Israel, Greeley cruelty" is how Rabbi Sara Gilbert describes the April 29-30 stampede at Mt. Meron. She prayed with her congregation for the dead and injured at last Friday's Shabbat service. She also shared the agony of her in-laws,...
Congress & CourtsForward

Schumer affirms his faith in God during visit to family of Meron victim

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer paid a shiva call on Thursday morning to the Knoblowitz family who lost their son Pinchas Menachem in the Mount Meron tragedy last week. The 22-year-old Knoblowitz was one of 45 people, including six Americans, who died in the crush of a celebrating crowd during the Lag B’Omer festival at Mount Meron last week.
Minoritiesyr.media

A Salute to the Feminist Moms in my Indian Family

When you imagine feminism, you might think about Katherine Johnson of “Hidden Figures” or Ruth Bader Ginsburg from “On The Basis Of Sex,” but what about the women in our everyday lives? When I look at the women on my mom’s side — specifically, my hodi-mamama (great grandmother), my mamama (grandmother) and my mother, they are a trifecta of strength. Even though they were raised in periods of history where women were told to be silent and pretty, they each emulate a bold take on feminism, inspiring me to be persistent in fighting for what’s right in my school and community. Because of their positive influence, I wrote an essay about racism in my school and how it has affected me. This led me and a friend to organize “Stand Up To Racism Day” at our school, to address the recent issues of police brutality and Asian-American hate crimes.
Family Relationshipsjewishaz.com

DNA testing reunites long-lost family after 60 years

When Laurie Gandel Samuels became a grandmother in 2020, she wanted to put together a family history for the two grandchildren. “It was supposed to be almost a little craft project, with pictures of their parents or grandparents or great-grandparents and like a page of information on each person for a child to look at, up until maybe they’re 12 or something,” Samuels said.
Middle Eastthelakewoodscoop.com

From the Front Lines: The Group Tasked With Breaking the Tragic News to Meron Victims’ Families

Meron – The crushing news hit Klal Yisroel like a ton of bricks. Within a short time, the death toll hit an unfathomable 45 of our brothers R”L. But as the bodies were identified at Israel’s Abu Kabir Forensic Institute, the gut-wrenching job of informing families that they will never see their father or brother again required those with great skill and expertise.
Religionheritagefl.com

Mount Meron: A personal account

(JNS) — As ecstatic songs rang through the hills, I tried to enter the stadium around the grave of the Mishnaic sage and spiritual luminary, Shimon bar Yochai. It was packed rock-solid with people. “That’s OK, let’s listen outside,” I sighed to my staff. Earlier, as our bus of gap-year...
ReligionThe Christian Science Monitor

When God healed my family

One day, as a work-at-home mom, a sudden and acute back pain made it very difficult for me to sit at my desk to work, or to care properly for my daughter. Then, when I wasn’t watching, my daughter leaped off the sofa, evidently dislocating her leg. I began to...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Herald

Feelings of grief over family separation

A perceptive reader alerted me to a problem I'm sure many families face in one way or another -- sadness, even grief, over family that live far away. Because sometimes it feels like a permanent separation -- due to a great distance, such as abroad, on another continent. This problem...
Family Relationshipsohschools.k12.oh.us

AFS seeks host family for student from Israel

AFS-USA is looking for a host family in Ottawa Hills to welcome a soon-to-be 16-year-old girl from Israel. Anan is a caring, sociable, and studious young woman from a small village. She has excellent grades and English skills. Anan is considered “one of a million” and is passionate about science and hopes to be a surgeon one day.
RelationshipsWPBF News 25

Boynton couple worries about family, friends in Israel

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — As the graphic images flash by of rockets and explosions in Israel, the Tewel family remembers their visits there - a place where their daughter and grandchildren have lived for 12 years just outside of Jerusalem -- a place that suddenly does not seem so safe.
Middle Eastsouthernillinoisnow.com

“My heart breaks” – Gal Gadot prays for peace as violence rocks her native Israel

Gal Gadot, a native Israeli, took to social media to pray for peace, as violence once again rocks the country after years of calm. “My heart breaks. My country is at war,” the Wonder Woman series star posted to Instagram and elsewhere. “I worry for my family, my friends. I worry for my people. This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long. Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation. Our neighbors deserve the same.”
Family RelationshipsCNN

Why my family is still isolating

(CNN) — We thought they got off the island. When we launched into our 533-page copy of "The Swiss Family Robinson" with our then 5- and 7-year-olds at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, my husband and I assumed that the Robinsons, shipwrecked on a remote desert island, would eventually rejoin humanity.
Relationshipsthelakewoodscoop.com

Boy Won A Trip To Meron As A Prize For Learning. He Never Came Home.

[COMMUNICATED] As the heartbreaking photos of the 45 men and boys lost in Meron continue to circulate, one face stands out in the particular. That of one of the smallest boys lost in the tragedy, 14-year-old Moshe Levy. Moshe, who parents describe as an “angel,” had begged his parents for years to attend the Meron festivities. As a reward for his learning, his dream came true: He would go to Meron with his rebbi & the rebbi’s son.
Cell Phonesloopslu.com

Rihanna heartbroken over Palestine, Israel violence

Broken-hearted, Rihanna wants the war tearing Palestine and Israel to end. Not taking a side, Rihanna shared a heartfelt message with her 95.6 million followers on Instagram. With the caption, 'I stand with humanity! this ain’t it y’all!' accompanied by a teardrop and broken heart, she wrote in her post:
Sex CrimesThe Guardian

‘Bodies are being eaten by hyenas; girls of eight raped’: inside the Tigray conflict

The Ethiopian nun, who has to remain anonymous for her own security, is working in Mekelle, Tigray’s capital, and surrounding areas, helping some of the tens of thousands of people displaced by the fighting who have been streaming into camps in the hope of finding shelter and food. Both are in short supply. Humanitarian aid is being largely blocked and a wholesale crackdown is seeing civilians being picked off in the countryside, either shot or rounded up and taken to overcrowded prisons. She spoke to Tracy McVeigh this week.