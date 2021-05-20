newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Healthy lifestyle can lower dementia risk, study finds

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 16 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K6zGw_0a5ncsEW00
A healthy lifestyle can stave off dementia, even with a family history of the neurodegenerative condition, researchers said. Photo by silviarita /Pixabay

May 20 (UPI) -- A healthy lifestyle can lower dementia risk, even among those with a family history of cognitive decline, according to a study presented Thursday during an American Heart Association conference held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This includes eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, not smoking or drinking alcohol to excess and maintaining good sleep habits and a healthy body weight, the researchers said during the Epidemiology, Prevention, Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health Conference.

Adults ages 50 to 73 who embrace at least three of the behaviors can reduce their dementia risk by 30%, the data showed.

Those with a family history of dementia who followed at least three of the behaviors had a 25% to 35% reduced risk for the condition compared to those who followed two or fewer.

"When dementia runs in a family, both genetics and non-genetic factors, such as dietary patterns, physical activity and smoking status, affect an individual's overall risk," study co-author Angelique Brellenthin said in a press release.

However, the findings suggest "there may be opportunities for reducing risk by addressing those non-genetic factors," said Brellenthin, an assistant professor of kinesiology at Iowa State University in Ames.

Having a close relative with dementia, such as a parent or sibling, can increase a person's risk for the disease by nearly 75% compared to those with no family history, according to the Alzheimer's Association.

Older age and high blood pressure, high cholesterol, Type 2 diabetes and depression also can increase a person's risk for the condition, Brellenthin and her colleagues said.

For this study, the researchers analyzed health information on more than 302,000 adults ages 50 to 73 years who were free of dementia at the beginning of the study and filled out questionnaires about family health history and lifestyle habits.

Participants were given one point for each of six healthy lifestyle behaviors they followed.

These included eating a healthy diet with more fruits and vegetables and less processed meat and refined grains; meeting national exercise guidelines by engaging in 150 or more minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity each week; and sleeping 6 to 9 hours each day.

They also received one point for drinking alcohol in moderation, not smoking and not being obese.

Participants' health then was monitored for an average of about eight years.

Nearly 1,700, or 0.6%, of the participants developed dementia during that period, the data showed. Those with a family history of dementia had a nearly 70% higher risk for dementia compared to those who did not.

Following all six healthy lifestyle behaviors reduced participants' risk for dementia by nearly one-half, compared to those who followed two or fewer healthy behaviors.

The results suggest that starting with small changes, such as engaging in at least three or more healthy lifestyle behaviors, can significantly lower a person's risk for dementia, according to the researchers.

"This study provides important evidence that a healthy lifestyle can have a positive impact on brain health," American Heart Association president Dr. Mitchell S.V. Elkind said in a press release.

"It should be reassuring and inspiring to people to know that following just a few healthy behaviors can delay cognitive decline, prevent dementia and preserve brain health," said Elkind, a professor of neurology and epidemiology at Columbia University in New York City who was not part of Brellenthin's study.

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
109K+
Followers
31K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dementia Risk#Healthy Eating#Healthy Lifestyle#Exercise#Diabetes Diet#Healthy Diet#Healthy Habits#Iowa State University#Columbia University#Brain Health#Health Information#Dietary Patterns#Cognitive Decline#Behaviors#Body Weight#Smoking#Sleep#Genetics#Adults Ages#Drinking Alcohol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Mental Healthfox13news.com

Study: Middle-aged people who sleep less than than 7 hours nightly may have increased risk of dementia

Middle-aged people who get less than seven hours of sleep a night could be at higher risk for developing dementia later in life, according to a recent study. The study, highlighted by the National Institute of Health, was led by Dr. Séverine Sabia of Inserm and University College London and published in "Nature Communications" on April 20, followed participants for less than a decade who were in their 50s, 60s and 70s.
CancerPosted by
Cancer Health

Loneliness and Social Isolation in Men Increase Cancer Risk

Smoking and obesity are well known risk factors for cancer. It may be time to add loneliness to the list—at least for men. In a study reported in Psychiatry Research, researchers at the University of Eastern Finland (UEF) found that middle-aged Finnish men who reported experiencing feelings of social dissatisfaction were 10% more likely to develop cancer than their counterparts. That held true even after confounding factors such as age, lifestyle, depression, sleep quality, heart disease risk, body mass index and socioeconomic status were taken into consideration.
CancerPosted by
UPI News

Study: Vegetarian diet lowers risk for cancer, heart disease

May 8 (UPI) -- Compared with meat-eaters, vegetarians have healthier levels of substances in their bodies that can be signs of risk for cancer, heart disease and chronic health conditions, a study presented Saturday during the European Congress on Obesity found. Specifically, they had significantly lower levels of 13 measurable...
SciencePosted by
EatThis

Scientists Discover Surprising Possible Predictor of Dementia

Doctors may be able to test older people for early signs of dementia based on their driving patterns, a new study suggests. In the study, researchers from the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and engineering school analyzed data from the long-term study LongROAD (Longitudinal Research on Aging Drivers), which followed almost 3,000 older drivers for as long as four years. When the study began, the participants were active drivers between the ages of 65 and 79 and had no significant cognitive impairment and degenerative medical conditions.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

New clues into why people with type 2 diabetes develop dementia

New research may help explain why people with type 2 diabetes are more likely to develop dementia. The findings, from scientists at Imperial College London and presented at the Diabetes UK Professional Conference 2021, could help identify risk factors for dementia in people with type 2 diabetes and inform interventions to help prevent or delay the condition.
Fitnessslashdot.org

New Study Again Finds Mediterranean Diet Lowers Symptoms of Brain Aging

They aren't clear. They have a variety of different mechanisms which may be at work, with foods that either reduce inflammation or are simply less likely to cause inflammation being highest on the list. Also possible there's some specific biochemical process not yet understood which helps reduce amyloid plaque and tau build up.
Fitnessfinchannel.com

Mindfulness, cognitive training, and a healthy lifestyle may help sharpen your focus.

The FINANCIAL -- You're trying to concentrate, but your mind is wandering or you're easily distracted. What happened to the laser-sharp focus you once enjoyed? "Older people tend to have more difficulty filtering out stimuli that are not relevant to the task at hand," says Dr. Kirk Daffner, a neurologist and director of the Center for Brain/Mind Medicine at Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women's Hospital. What's fogging up focus? Below are tips from Harward Medical School:
Hershey, PAWGAL

Penn State study: Eating more mushrooms could lower cancer risk

HERSHEY, Pa. — Research conducted in the Susquehanna Valley found that eating more mushrooms could lower your risk of cancer. Mushrooms are packed with antioxidants, including one known as ergothioneine, which can help fight cancer. Researchers at the Penn State College of Medicine looked at 17 cancer studies done over...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Your Mental Health Depends on Your Diet: Study

A recent study showed again: Those who eat unhealthily, often also have a troubled psyche. Anyone who then changes their diet can often improve their mental well-being very quickly. Those who eat healthy are less likely to become depressed. Hardly anyone doubts that the quality of the diet has a...
NutritionPosted by
FIRST For Women

Regularly Eating This Salty Seafood Can Lower Your Risk of Diabetes

You’ve probably seen a number of recommendations out there for how to reduce your risk of type 2 diabetes as you get older, but scientists have found one food that could help you see incredible results: sardines. Yes, we’re talking about those little fish you may find on your caesar salad. They may not be everyone’s favorite, but hear us out before you swear them off!
Workoutsutoronto.ca

Staying fit may decrease risk of death from COVID-19, study finds

(Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua via Getty Images) A new study from researchers at the University of Toronto's Dalla Lana School of Public Health suggests that improving your cardiorespiratory fitness level may help protect you from COVID-19. The findings, published last week in the journal PLOS One, indicate that fit people...
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

This One Walking Exercise Can Predict Your Death Risk, Says Study

Doctors have long known that your ability to walk up stairs effectively is an excellent indicator of cardiovascular fitness and therefore longevity. In fact, many non-medical professionals know this, as well—especially fans of the 2003 Nancy Meyers romcom Something's Gotta Give, in which Jack Nicholson, an aging lothario in recovery from a heart attack, is told by his doctor that he is free to engage in intimate acts again once he is able to "climb a flight of stairs."