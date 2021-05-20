Additional Ones Found
Researchers have uncovered additional coronaviruses, including one similar to a coronavirus found in dogs, that may be able to infect humans, NPR reports. It adds that at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Duke University's Gregory Gray pushed his graduate student Leshan Xiu to develop a test that could identify a range of coronaviruses, rather than just one particular coronavirus. As they now report in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, the resulting semi-nested RT-PCR assay picked up previously unknown coronaviruses.www.genomeweb.com