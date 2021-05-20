Additional Ones Found

We've all been waiting for the light at the end of the COVID pandemic tunnel. That's seemed closer and closer—especially now that more than 114 Americans are fully vaccinated, which is approximately 34 percent of the U.S. population. With restaurants back open, curfews pushed back, and temperature checks being less of a concern from coast to coast, people can only hope that a COVID endpoint is near. Unfortunately, it may be a bit further off than we thought. In a May 9 interview with ABC's This Week, George Stephanopoulos asked Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID adviser, to give some insight into what the U.S. might look like by this time next year. Read on for Fauci's insight into when the country will be "as close to back to normal" as possible.