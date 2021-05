Back on 21 November 2009, (with Edition No. 1 which was at the sole request of our great mate JGS), the price of gold was 1151. Now 11+ years later, price settled yesterday (Friday) at 1844, an increase from then of 60% (and one by as much as 81% upon gold reaching 2089 on 7 Aug. of last year). Across that time span, the U.S. money supply (as measured by "M2") has increased 145%. Thus in that vacuum alone, gold today "ought be" 2820 ... and of course when honestly accounting across the past four decades, rightly incorporating therein the increase in the supply of gold, we've more meaningfully the above Gold Scoreboard valuation right now as 3906.