Synthesis Security Sought

To reduce anthropogenic carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, it is desirable to develop reactions that can efficiently convert low concentrations of CO2, present in exhaust gases and ambient air, into industrially important chemicals, without involving any expensive separation, concentration, compression, and purification processes. Here, we present an efficient method for synthesizing urea derivatives from alkyl ammonium carbamates. The carbamates can be easily obtained from low concentrations of CO2 as present in ambient air or simulated exhaust gas. Reaction of alkyl ammonium carbamates with 1,3-dimethyl-2-imidazolidinone solvent in the presence of a titanium complex catalyst inside a sealed vessel produces urea derivatives in high yields. This reaction is suitable for synthesizing ethylene urea, an industrially important chemical, as well as various cyclic and acyclic urea derivatives. Using this methodology, we also show the synthesis of urea derivatives directly from low concentration of CO2 sources in a one-pot manner.