Ormond Beach, FL

We need to identify the 'enemy'

By Ron Kampeas
 16 hours ago

I am writing in response to the letter recently published written by William J Levy from Ormond Beach, Florida (May 7, “Why aren’t we fighting back against anti-Semitism?”). While I can appreciate Mr. Levy’s concerns, I have to get additional information regarding to whom he is referring. Is he referring to the “run of the mill” antisemites or to the less obvious anti-Jewish sentiment expressed over the last 1,500 years by the Muslims. It does make a big difference in how one should respond. Is he referring to the late Rabbi Meir Kehana and the “Jewish Defense League …,” every Jew a .22, or to the “silent” jihad being propagated by the Muslim Brotherhood through organizations like CAIR?

