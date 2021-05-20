newsbreak-logo
Mesa Verde Gardeners to host plant sale

By The Journal
the-journal.com
 20 hours ago

Mesa Verde Gardeners will hold its annual plant sale from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Front Row Seat parking lot, 610 E. Main St. Landscape plants and tomato and vegetable starts will be for sale. House plants and shrubs will be available at a later date. Members will...

