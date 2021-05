FRISCO, Texas – Stephen F. Austin Junior Kassidy Wilbur, a Bridge City native, has been named the 2021 Southland Conference Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year, according to a release from the Southland Conference on Monday as part of its softball all-conference teams release. Wilbur was joined in receiving superlative honors by redshirt freshman Shavlon Govan, who was named the league’s Hitter of the Year in the same release. Monday’s release marks the first time in program history that the league’s Player of the Year, Pitcher of the Year and Hitter of the Year have all been Ladyjack athletes. It also marks the second Player of the Year honor, fifth Hitter of the Year and third Pitcher of the Year accolade in program history.