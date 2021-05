(JTA) – An overwhelming majority of American Jews, about 83%, share the same basic demographic profile — but there are signs that American Jewry is growing more diverse. The 83% is made up of Jews who say they are white and do not identify with ethnic labels such as Hispanic, Sephardic or Mizrahi. They were all born in the same set of places — the United States, Canada and Europe, plus countries of the former Soviet Union — and so were both their parents.