Bat Mitzvah - Danielle Catherine Allen
Danielle Catherine Allen, the daughter of Cheryl Heller-Allen and Paul Allen, will be called to the Torah as a bat mitzvah on May 29, 2021, at Congregation of Reform Judaism. Danielle is a 7th-grade student at Indian Trails Middle School, where she plays clarinet and is a part of the Indian Trails Symphonic Band. She is also an active Cadette member of Girl Scout Troop 1143 where she is working on her Silver Award. Her biggest passion is Irish dancing. She was scheduled to compete in 2020 at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Ireland, but it was cancelled due to COVID.www.heritagefl.com