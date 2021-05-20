newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy Officially Returning for ‘Hocus Pocus’ Sequel

By Rebecca Rubin
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 16 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as the Sanderson sisters in “Hocus Pocus 2,” the sequel to the 1993 Disney classic. The film is expected to premiere on Disney Plus in 2022. Along with the casting announcement, Disney said filmmaker Adam Shankman will no...

variety.com
Variety

Variety

23K+
Followers
31K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Sarah
Person
Anne Fletcher
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Adam Shankman
Person
Kathy Najimy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hocus Pocus#Sanderson Sisters#Disney Plus#Premiere#Casting#Filmmaker Adam Shankman#Camera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Sarah Jessica Parker’s son is so grown up in rare photo

Sarah Jessica Parker has shared a rare insight into her family life, posting a picture of her eldest son James on Instagram. The 18-year-old, who graduates high school this summer, was pictured heading off for his senior year field day, a celebration held in American schools to honor the year coming to an end and to show school pride.
MoviesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Hocus Pocus 2 and Disenchanted films tease major news

Disney devotees have been eagerly anticipating new installments of Hocus Pocus and Enchanted for decades. Now, in the era of reboots and remakes, the Mouse has granted their wish. Musical movie director Adam Shankman (Hairspray, Rock of Ages), who has a hand in both blockbusters, teased the...
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Sarah Jessica Parker Just Won’t Let This Controversial Jean Trend Go

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Someone needs to give Sarah Jessica Parker an award for providing street style worth writing about throughout the entire pandemic. Unlike most celebrities, Parker goes into the office — her shoe stores in Manhattan — and every single day, she is always dressed for it. Sometimes she wears bedazzled boots, other times she wears babydoll shoes, and she almost always wears a MasQd face mask. Recently, she’s also been wearing a very controversial item: gray jeans.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Hugh Grant And Sarah Jessica Parker Rekindling Secret Romance On ‘SATC’ Reboot?

Is a reunion between Hugh Grant and Sarah Jessica Parker causing trouble in their respective relationships? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. According to a recent edition of New Idea, Sarah Jessica Parker is determined to get Hugh Grant on board for her Sex and the City reboot. According to the magazine’s inside source, in Parker’s mind, “there’s no-one funnier, more handsome, or more perfect for a rom-com than her dear friend, Hugh Grant.”
New York City, NYPosted by
Architectural Digest

Sarah Jessica Parker's Collection With The Novogratz Is Back in Stock

After over a year of social distancing, and with COVID-19 vaccines being distributed and restrictions being lifted across the country, it seems fair to say that people are ready for some summer fun. Fittingly, last month, husband-and-wife interior design pair Robert and Cortney Novogratz teamed up with Sarah Jessica Parker to release an outdoor furniture collection embodying just that.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Us Weekly

Sarah Jessica Parker Has Us Obsessed With This Oversized Dress Trend

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Have you decided what your whole fashion vibe is going to be for this summer yet? Obviously you want it to feel like you, but which part of you is really going to shine through this year? For example, some seasons leave us in a dark, drapey mood, while others inspire us to break out the tie-dye tops and short shorts. Sometimes we lean toward fancier picks, while other times we can’t get enough loungewear.
Designers & CollectionsIn Style

Sarah Jessica Parker and Fashion Editors Agree: These Flattering Jeans Are a Must

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Sarah Jessica Parker is my idol. She influences me to try new things, like the Serge Normant volumizing spray that works wonders on my fine hair — she praised it so highly, it would have been a crime not to try it. So recently, when I saw SJP wearing one of my favorite jeans brands, it only reinforced my love for the throwback denim label.
Moviesbiography.com

10 Things You May Not Know About 'Sister Act'

Released in the summer of 1992, Sister Act starred actress-comedian Whoopi Goldberg as struggling nightclub performer Deloris Van Cartier, who is forced into hiding after witnessing her gangster boyfriend committing murder and poses as nun Sister Mary Clarence while staying at a San Francisco convent. Despite a rocky road to the screen, the film was an instant hit, as audiences warmed to Goldberg’s on-screen comradery with co-stars Kathy Najimy, Maggie Smith, Kathy Najimy and Wendy Makkena, powered by a soundtrack that spent more than a year on the Billboard charts. Following the success of the first movie, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, also starring Lauryn Hill, hit theaters in December 1993. Here are 10 facts you may not know about the musical-comedy film series:
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Upcoming Pierce Brosnan Movies: What's Ahead For The James Bond Actor

Pierce Brosnan isn't a spring chicken these days, particularly as he's approaching his late 60s. But the hard-working Irish actor isn't slowing down anytime soon. Rather, the former Bond actor keeps himself busy with a number of projects, both small-scale and high-profile, including DC's Black Adam and Hulu's False Positive, to name only a couple. Certainly, Brosnan is a versatile thespian who knows how to play a variety of characters, both dashing and dastardly. Hopefully, we can continue to expect great things from the talented performer.
MoviesFirst Showing

Ellen Burstyn, Ann-Margret & Loretta Devine in 'Queen Bees' Trailer

"C'mon, be one of us!" Universal Pics + Gravitas have debuted an official trailer for a comedy titled Queen Bees, a film from filmmaker Michael Lembeck (The Santa Clause 2, Connie and Carla, Tooth Fairy). While her house undergoes repairs, fiercely independent senior Helen moves into a nearby retirement community ― just temporarily. Once inside the Pine Grove Senior Community, she encounters lusty widows, cutthroat bridge tournaments and a hotbed of bullying "mean girls" the likes of which she hasn't encountered since high school, all of which leaves her yearning for the solitude of her home. But somewhere between flower arranging and water aerobics Helen discovers that it's never too late to make new friends and perhaps even find a new love. Of course. The film stars Ellen Burstyn, Ann-Margret, Jane Curtin, Loretta Devine, with James Caan, Christopher Lloyd, Elizabeth Mitchell, Matthew Barnes, French Stewart, Alec Mapa, Marianne Muellerleile, and Courtney Gains. This looks like a boat load of retirement fun.
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

‘Here Today’ Review: Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish in a Non-Ron-Com

In a Hollywood career spanning more than 40 years, Billy Crystal has directed just four feature films. While he’s appeared in a broad range of comedies, his rare efforts behind the camera tend to be more narrowly focused on autobiographical stories and a few personal themes. (Even his sports film, 61*, grew out of his childhood love of the New York Yankees.) That’s definitely true of Crystal’s latest movie, Here Today, which feels in many ways like a bookend to his directorial debut, 1992’s Mr. Saturday Night. Both films are about aging comics (played by Crystal) who try to maintain their relevancy in a changing world while they also grapple with the collateral damage their fame took on their families.
TV & Videostheplaylist.net

Elizabeth Olsen To Star In ‘Love And Death’ Series From ‘Big Little Lies’ Creator & HBO Max

Elizabeth Olsen is no stranger to starring in a TV series. But it’s safe to say that none of her previous TV work compares to the reception she got for her most recent outing, “WandaVision,” which became a cultural phenomenon earlier this year. Well, it appears the actress is ready to venture back to the small screen and make the leap from Disney+ to HBO Max for “Love and Death.”
TV & VideosPosted by
GamesRadar+

New Netflix show starring Ewan McGregor as iconic fashion designer Halston gets trailer

Netflix has released the first trailer for Halston, a new limited series starring Ewan McGregor. The series follows the American fashion designer of the same name as he skyrockets to fame in the '60s and '70s before his life starts to spin out of control. Other real-life characters make an appearance in the series too, including director Joel Schumacher (Rory Culkin) and actor Liza Minnelli (Krysta Rodriguez).