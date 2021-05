TORONTO, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Invesque Inc. (TSX: IVQ.U) (TSX: IVQ) (the "Company" or "Invesque") today announced its results for the three-months ended March 31, 2021, as well as the completion of the first phase of the previously announced non-binding memorandum of understanding ("MOU") to strengthen the Company's relationship with Symphony Care Network ("SymCare"). The Company is also pleased to announce it has reached an agreement to sell its ownership interests in certain assets as part of Invesque's ongoing initiative to strengthen and streamline the portfolio and balance sheet.