Suffolk County, NY

Island Harvest Food Bank hopes to again reap fresh produce on its farm

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Newsday
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSidelined by the pandemic, Island Harvest Food Bank announced the return of its Healthy Harvest Farm on Wednesday at the Sisters of St. Joseph in Brentwood. The food bank, the largest hunger-relief organization on Long Island, was forced to suspend farming operations last year in order to divert its resources to address the more-urgent needs of Long Islanders "suddenly faced with food insecurity," charity officials said in announcing the resumption of farm operations.

www.newsday.com
