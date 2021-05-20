newsbreak-logo
Shavuot goodie bags for seniors

By Nicky Blackburn
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleKudos to Marci Gaeser, Sharon Littman and Jewish Pavilion volunteers for making Shavuot extra special for the seniors this year. The Jewish Pavilion provided more than 350 seniors with goodie bags for the holiday that included dairy snacks and information about Shavuot. The ladies spent an entire day packaging wonderful gifts for Jewish Pavilion elders whom they cherish. Pictured left to right are Pam Ruben, Shirley Schoenberger, Marci Gaeser, Sharon Littman and Susie Stone, who is the chair of the Friends of the Jewish Pavilion. All of the ladies in the picture are very active members of the board.

