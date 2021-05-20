Angels & Airwaves release new song, playing NYC & LA after Lollapalooza
Tom DeLonge's Angels & Airwaves -- whose current lineup includes longtime guitarist (and Tom's onetime Box Car Racer bandmate) David Kennedy, drummer Ilan Rubin (Nine Inch Nails), and bassist Matt Rubano (ex-Taking Back Sunday) -- have released a new song, "Euphoria." Tom recently said that the band's next single would be "very Box Car Racer," and "Euphoria" is... still pretty much an Angels & Airwaves song, but it definitely has more of that BCR grit than most of this band's more recent material.www.brooklynvegan.com