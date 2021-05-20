Angels & Airwaves release new song, playing NYC & LA after Lollapalooza

Superlove have announced their new EP, '...but for the moment'. The record is due for release on 18th June via Rude Records, preceded by the single 'btw i adore you'. "'btw! i adore u' is a song that came about so quickly for us," the band explain, "it combines our love for pop music and heavy music in a ways that we’ve wanted to by putting no limitations on anything, an “anything goes” thought process was behind it. We grew up with the sounds of very early 2000’s style of production and melody so to reference that in the track was really fun too."