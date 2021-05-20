newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Angels & Airwaves release new song, playing NYC & LA after Lollapalooza

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTom DeLonge's Angels & Airwaves -- whose current lineup includes longtime guitarist (and Tom's onetime Box Car Racer bandmate) David Kennedy, drummer Ilan Rubin (Nine Inch Nails), and bassist Matt Rubano (ex-Taking Back Sunday) -- have released a new song, "Euphoria." Tom recently said that the band's next single would be "very Box Car Racer," and "Euphoria" is... still pretty much an Angels & Airwaves song, but it definitely has more of that BCR grit than most of this band's more recent material.

www.brooklynvegan.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Delonge
Person
Ilan Rubin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hammerstein Ballroom#Lead Guitarist#Angels Airwaves#Nyc La#Bcr#Ava#Hollywood Palladium#Song#Longtime Guitarist#Love#Drummer Ilan Rubin#Video#Absent Guitars#Euphoria#Box Car Racer#October#Feeling#Tickets#November
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Music
Related
Mental Healthundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Brett Newski Debuts New Single “Life Underwater”

Alternative songwriter, illustrator, and podcaster Brett Newski is breaking into the publishing world with his upcoming first book, It’s Hard to Be a Person: defeating anxiety, surviving the world and having more fun. Inspired by Newski’s self-described “dumb drawings” making fun of his anxiety and depression, the new book collects Newski’s drawing and private reflections into somewhat of a how-to guide of “hacks”, “strategies”, and “exercises” that he’s used to combat mental illness.
Musicupsetmagazine.com

Superlove have announced their new EP, '...but for the moment'

Superlove have announced their new EP, '...but for the moment'. The record is due for release on 18th June via Rude Records, preceded by the single 'btw i adore you'. "'btw! i adore u' is a song that came about so quickly for us," the band explain, "it combines our love for pop music and heavy music in a ways that we’ve wanted to by putting no limitations on anything, an “anything goes” thought process was behind it. We grew up with the sounds of very early 2000’s style of production and melody so to reference that in the track was really fun too."
MusicKerrang

Tom DeLonge: We plan to share a previously-unreleased Box Car Racer song

With 2021 marking the 20-year anniversary of Box Car Racer, Tom DeLonge has confirmed that the band – completed by former blink-182 bandmate Travis Barker, and Hazen Street bassist David Kennedy – have an unreleased song in their arsenal. Speaking on the latest episode of Rock This with Allison Hagendorf,...
Musicourcommunitynow.com

Top 5 New Songs Released This Week, May 2–9

We're covering Coldplay, Black Keys, PINK, and more!. It's our weekly song review where we dissect five new songs released this past week, May 2–9. Let us know what you think of our picks. "Higher Power" by Coldplay. Released: May 6, 2021. Album: Upcoming. Highlights:. Outstanding percussion setting the pace...
Musicnextmosh.com

Justin Sullivan releases new song “Unforgiven”

Justin Sullivan (New Model Army founder and singer / songwriter) has posted his new song “Unforgiven,” which you can check out below. The track is the third new tune to come off his new solo album, ‘Surrounded’ (due out May 28th via earMUSIC – pre-order). “I have always been most...
Musiccelebmix.com

Conan Gray Releases New Song ‘Astronomy’ – LISTEN HERE!

Platinum selling, pop prince Conan Gray returns this week with the release of his new track Astronomy – a haunting and heartfelt power ballad that lyrically addresses the often painful realisation that a once loving relationship is slowly coming to an end. Produced by Daniel Nigro (Freya Ridings, Lewis Capaldi,...
MusicPosted by
HOT 107.9

J. Cole Releases New Song ‘Interlude’ – Listen

Nearly a year ago, J. Cole released his two-song stimulus package, Lewis Street, which contained tracks "The Climb Back" and "Lion King on Ice." Since then, fans have been yearning for new Cole and it's finally here. On Friday (May 7), the Dreamville Records founder delivered a new single called...
Musicfloodmagazine.com

Sleater-Kinney Release New Song “Worry with You”

Sleater-Kinney shared a new single today titled “Worry with You.” The new track comes with the news of the now-duo’s new album Path of Wellness, which is out June 11. Path of Wellness is the follow-up to their 2019 full-length The Center Won’t Hold and was recorded without drummer Janet Weiss. This forthcoming album is also the first that Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein have self-produced.
MusicPunknews.org

Hot Mulligan release new song

Hot Mulligan have released a new song. The song is called "Featuring Mark Hoppus" and is off of their upcoming EP I Won't Reach Out to You due out May 28. The band will be touring this fall with Prince Daddy and The Hyena, Sincere Engineer, and Super American. Hot Mulligan last released you’ll be fine in 2020. Check out the song below.
Musicedm.com

New Skrillex Music to Arrive Next Week, Says josh pan

It looks like Skrillex and josh pan are dropping new music next week. According to a recording of a recent Instagram Live session hosted by pan and shared on Reddit, the electronic music virtuoso subtly announced that a new song between him and Skrillex is releasing next Friday, May 7th.
Musicmxdwn.com

The Joy Formidable Announces New Album Into The Blue for August 2021 Release and Shares New Song “Back To Nothing”

Welsh indie band The Joy Formidable have announced the release of their new album Into The Blue for August 2021. The album will be released on Enci Records in North America, Full Time Hobby in Europe, and Soundly Distro for the rest of the world. Along with this announcement, the band has released their second single from the album entitled “Back to Nothing” and is now available to stream.
MusicLaredo Morning Times

See Crowded House's Video for 'Joyous' New Song 'Playing With Fire'

Crowded House dropped shared their new song “Playing With Fire,” the latest single from the Australian band’s upcoming album Dreamers Are Waiting, due out June 4th. “This song was formed out of a Crowded House jam, live in the studio but then evolved its character through many twists and turns during quarantine in 2020,” singer Neil Finn said in a statement. “‘Playing With Fire’ carries within it the contradiction I often feel on joyous occasions, the presence of hope together with an impending sense of doom.”
Musicnuevoculture.com

J Balvin Celebrates His Birthday With New Song ‘7 De Mayo’

J Balvin marked his 35th birthday Friday, May 7th with the new video for “7 De Mayo,” the latest track from the Colombian singer’s upcoming fifth studio album. The song, which charts J Balvin’s artistic journey, is the fourth track the singer has shared from his next LP, the follow-up to 2020’s Colores; he previously released the singles “Ma’ G,” “Tu Veneno” and “Otra Noche Sin Ti” featuring Khalid.
Florence, WIrock947.com

Florence + the Machine releasing new song for upcoming ‘Cruella’ movie

The dog days may be over for Florence + the Machine, but their dalmatian days are just beginning. Florence Welch and company are releasing a new song called “Call Me Cruella,” which was recorded for the upcoming film Cruella. The live-action Disney movie tells the origin story of the iconic One Hundred and One Dalmatians villain, with Emma Stone starring in the title role.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

A Rap Duo by The Name RA.F Released a New Energetic Song ‘Foreigns’

Faraz Mohsin and Raad Shaikh are a rap duo called RA.F. They started making music only under a year ago but their goal is to become the next major artists in the hip hop industry. They started on SoundCloud by dropping an album called ‘Live It Up’ without having a mic, proper equipment, or proper editing skills. Now, nearly a few months later, they are producing high-quality music.
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

BROS releases new single, “Theme From BROS”

BROS is made up of brothers Ewan and Shamus Currie, of the platinum-selling Canadian band, The Sheepdogs. The duo returns with a new single, “Theme From BROS”. “‘Theme From BROS’ is inspired by our love of 70's cop cinema and the film scores of composers like Lalo Schifrin,” explains Ewan. “The opening riff was originally conceived by Shamus as an Afro-Cuban guitar line, but really came alive when orchestrated for trombone. It’s the action-packed soundtrack to the cop movie that never was.”