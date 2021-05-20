Progressives slam Israeli actions

“The Associated Press office is the only place in Gaza City I feel somewhat safe,” Fares Akram, the outlet’s Gaza bureau chief, wrote Friday, mere hours before Israeli airstrikes toppled the high-rise—also home to other media networks, such as Al Jazeera—that Israel alleged contained Hamas military assets. AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt pushed back against that claim and “called on the Israeli government to put forward the evidence” given “we have had no indication” of Hamas’ presence throughout the bureau’s 15 years in the building. “The world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what happened today,” he said in a statement, noting all AP journalists and freelancers were “narrowly” evacuated in time.