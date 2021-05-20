newsbreak-logo
Progressives slam Israeli actions

By Dmitriy Shapiro
 16 hours ago

(JNS) — With Israel coming under the fire of more than 1,300 rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, many U.S. lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have vocalized their support for Israel. As to be expected, some in the progressive wing of the Democratic Party harshly criticized Israel’s response.

Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls Israel an ‘apartheid state’

Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez has labelled Israel “an apartheid state” after a week of violence has gripped the region, claiming, therefore, it cannot be a democracy.The New York representative has been a longtime vocal critic of the Israeli government since her election to the House of Representatives in 2018. Using her Twitter feed over the weekend, she has attempted to rally the US government to deescalate the violence. Since the recent outbreak of attacks, it has been reported that 197 people have died in Gaza, including 58 children.She has called for the Biden administration to take a more severe line...
U.S. PoliticsVanity Fair

Will the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Derail Biden’s Progressive Cred?

“The Associated Press office is the only place in Gaza City I feel somewhat safe,” Fares Akram, the outlet’s Gaza bureau chief, wrote Friday, mere hours before Israeli airstrikes toppled the high-rise—also home to other media networks, such as Al Jazeera—that Israel alleged contained Hamas military assets. AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt pushed back against that claim and “called on the Israeli government to put forward the evidence” given “we have had no indication” of Hamas’ presence throughout the bureau’s 15 years in the building. “The world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what happened today,” he said in a statement, noting all AP journalists and freelancers were “narrowly” evacuated in time.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Bernie Sanders Calls Israeli Government 'Strong Right Wing,' Demands U.S. Respect Palestinian Rights

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders said current leaders of the Israeli government have devolved into a "strong right-wing" coalition that includes outright "racists." Sanders and MSNBC host Ali Velshi on Monday discussed why critics of the Israeli government, particularly those who disagree with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nationalist policies, should not be slandered as "anti-Semites." Velshi quoted Texas GOP Senator Ted Cruz who claimed Thursday that some Democratic members of Congress are "shills for terrorists" for disagreeing with Netanyahu's right-wing policies. Velshi noted that U.S. conservatives frequently accuse Sanders, who is Jewish, of being "anti-Semitic" solely because he disagrees with Israeli policies toward Palestinian independence.
Worldmetrovoicenews.com

Biden policies seen as encouraging attacks on Israel

The Biden administration has come under withering criticism in the United States and Israel for its poor handling of the attacks on Israel and the general situation in the Middle East. On Tuesday, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price failed to mention Hamas or Islamic Jihad as terrorist organizations targeting...
Congress & CourtsThe Guardian

Israel-Gaza violence: Rashida Tlaib tearful as she addresses US Congress – video

Members of the US Congress have responded as the deadly hostilities in Israel and Gaza entered a fifth day with no sign of abating. Rep Rashida Tlaib, a Palestinian-American congresswoman who has been critical of Israeli policy towards the Palestinians, questioned the US government’s ‘unconditional support’ of Israel and, often tearing up as she spoke, accused Israel of being an ‘apartheid state’.
MilitaryWashington Post

Israel’s Iron Dome defense system protects Israeli lives. It also perpetuates the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Hamas, the Islamist movement that rules Gaza and other militias, has fired more than 1,700 rockets into Israel since Monday, in response to the threat of eviction of Palestinian residents in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah and violence in the al-Aqsa Mosque. The Israeli-made and U.S.-funded anti-rocket “Iron Dome” intercept system claims to have stopped about 90 percent of these missiles.
Congress & CourtsCleveland Jewish News

In a House divided, moderate and progressive Democrats clash over Israel, Palestinians

Two blocs of Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives gave dueling speeches on the House floor on Thursday evening, addressing the ongoing violence in Israel. The speeches started with one-minute addresses from nine pro-Israel Democrats speaking in front of a poster with pins of where the more than 2,000 rockets fired by the terrorist organization Hamas had landed so far.