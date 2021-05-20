newsbreak-logo
Police: 15-year-old dead after DUI crash on Gandy Bridge

By Emily McCain
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 18 hours ago
Tampa Police say an impaired driver crashed into a vehicle on the shoulder of the Gandy Bridge early Thursday morning resulting in the death of a 15-year-old girl.

According to police, the crash happened around 4:15 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the Gandy, which was closed for several hours .

Police say 28-year-old Sebastian Gutierrez crashed into an Infiniti that was on the shoulder of the road. Police say the Infiniti had run out of gas and the driver, a 20-year-old male, pulled off to the left shoulder and got out.

The driver told police when he got out he could see what appeared to be a drunk driver swerving from side to side heading in their direction. Police say the 20-year-old driver tried to warn his passengers, another 20-year-old man, a 17-year-old girl and the 15-year-old girl but was unable to before the crash.

The 15-year-old was standing outside of the passenger side of the car and was killed. The 17-year-old was sitting in the rear passenger seat and suffered minor injuries. The 20-year-old rear, driver-side passenger sustained a minor injury to his left leg after it was pinned between the guardrail and the vehicle.

Police say Gutierrez stayed at the scene and had no apparent injuries. Gutierrez showed signs of impairment, according to police, and was charged with DUI manslaughter.

