Orlando, FL

Pearlman Emergency Food Pantry

By Nicky Blackburn
heritagefl.com
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJFS Orlando's Pearlman Emergency Food Pantry began receiving food donations once again from Sprouts Farmers Market at Winter Park Corners. For the majority of last year, all food donation pick-ups from grocery partners were suspended due to safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the absence of these grocer donations, JFS Orlando purchased additional food from Second Harvest Food Bank which allowed them to continue providing food assistance when the need was at its highest. In 2020, the Pantry saw an increase of nearly double the number of households it usually serves and provided food for approximately 189,000 meals to individuals and families across Central Florida.

www.heritagefl.com
