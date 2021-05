For years, Jews and Arabs have lived together in the central Israeli city of Lod. This week everything fell apart, leaving a man dead, a synagogue torched and neighbours facing off in hatred. Intra-communal violence has flared in Israel as Jerusalem unrest has spiralled into a conflict in which the Islamist group Hamas has fired rockets from Gaza and Israel has launched air strikes. Amid the deadly escalation, tempers have flared and mob attacks have sparked warnings of a "civil war". In Lod, an industrial city near Tel Aviv with drab rows of grey homes with barred windows, 40 percent of the population is Arab, and tensions have exploded into violence for days.