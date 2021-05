Sophie Scholl, the German resistance figure executed by the Nazis who was born 100 years ago on Sunday, has become an emblem of courage and a national hero for many. But the legacy of the young woman sentenced to a brutal death for distributing anti-Nazi pamphlets has recently been co-opted by Germany's anti-lockdown movement, to the dismay of historians and the Jewish community. At a demonstration in April, one woman had a placard featuring a picture of Sophie Scholl draped on string around her shoulders. "The real damage is done by those millions who want to 'survive.' The honest men who just want to be left in peace," it read -- words famously pronounced by the resistance campaigner.