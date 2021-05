One of the hundreds of rockets that were launched from Gaza at Israel overnight struck in Lod at around 3:30 AM. According to reports, the missile hit an adult and a child who were outside in a car. On social media sites the victims of the Gazan missile attack were identified as Arabs. A number of homes in the central Israel region have been hit by Gazan missiles tonight. A home in Yahud was hit around the same time as the strike on Lod, but no one was injured in that attack.