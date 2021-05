Tickets are now on sale for the fest’s 15th anniversary. The sun is shining, birds are chirping, bars are reopening, and the air is abuzz with anticipation for every Chicagoan’s favorite (or least favorite) time of year: festival season. And after an entire summer without a single massive music-fueled gathering to either celebrate or grumble about, even the grumpiest of locals has to admit they’re itching to get back out there and lose themselves in a sea of pulsing grooves, Goose Island brews, and sweaty suburbanites. Well, good news has finally come to the Windy City—Pitchfork is back, baby, as the hipper-than-hip team confirmed a late summer return complete with a stunning roster and three full days of showstopping entertainment.