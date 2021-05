Apr 7, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Montreal Canadiens Jesperi Kotkaniemi Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports. Finally, the Montreal Canadiens and the Toronto Maple Leafs are going to meet once more in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Believe it or not, it’s been 42 years since these two last faced off in the postseason, with the last matchup taking place during the 1978-79 season. And in the years since then, needless to say, quite a lot has changed.