newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brazoria County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Brazoria, Fort Bend, Wharton by NWS

weather.gov
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 21:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 930 AM CDT. Target Area: Brazoria; Fort Bend; Wharton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas San Bernard River Near East Bernard affecting Wharton, Fort Bend, Austin and Colorado Counties. Tres Palacios River near Midfield affecting Wharton and Matagorda Counties. Navidad River at Morales affecting Lavaca and Jackson Counties. Navidad River near Speaks affecting Lavaca and Jackson Counties. Navidad River at Strane Park affecting Jackson County. Lavaca River near Edna affecting Jackson County. Trinity River at Riverside affecting Walker, San Jacinto, Polk and Trinity Counties. Trinity River at Liberty affecting Liberty County. Trinity River near Moss Bluff affecting Chambers and Liberty Counties. San Bernard River near Sweeny affecting Brazoria County. San Bernard River near Boling affecting Wharton, Fort Bend and Brazoria Counties. .Although no rain of significance fell across the region today more rainfall is expected as a surge of deep tropical moisture associated with a tropical disturbance spreads into the region late Friday. Heavy rainfall may develop with the system and the track of the system is still highly uncertain. Much of the region is going to receive widespread rainfall which could slow down the fall on rivers or could worsen flooding. Stay tuned for the latest forecasts. . For the Trinity River...including Crockett, Riverside, Goodrich, Romayor, Liberty, Moss Bluff...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the San Bernard River...including East Bernard, Sweeny, Boling Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Navidad River...including Sublime, Speaks, Morales, Strane Park...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Lavaca River...including Komensky, Breslau, Hallettsville, Edna...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the San Bernard River near Boling. * Until further notice. * At 9:01 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 24.1 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:01 PM CDT Thursday was 27.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is falling but the fall should slow overnight and start rising Friday by late morning. A higher crest of 30 to 31.3 feet early Sunday afternoon. * Impact...At 32.0 feet, Major lowland flooding occurs upstream from gage with significant backwater flooding up Peach and West Bernard Creeks in Wharton County and Snake Creek in Fort Bend County. Low lying areas in the El Lobo subdivision in Wharton County and Tierra Grande subdivision in Fort Bend County are inundated. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 31.3 feet on 04/14/1959.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hallettsville, TX
City
Sweeny, TX
County
Fort Bend County, TX
City
Riverside, TX
State
Colorado State
County
Wharton County, TX
County
Brazoria County, TX
City
Crockett, TX
City
Austin, TX
City
Goodrich, TX
City
Wharton, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Plain#Trinity River#Extreme Weather#Texas Flooding#Heavy Flooding#Noaa Weather#Trinity Counties#The San Bernard River#Colorado Counties#Brazoria Counties#Heavy Rainfall#Liberty Counties#Widespread Rainfall#Boling Moderate Flooding#Lavaca River#Motorists#Liberty County#Major Lowland Flooding#West Bernard Creeks#Www Weather Gov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Chambers County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chambers, Coastal Harris, Fort Bend, Inland Harris, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chambers; Coastal Harris; Fort Bend; Inland Harris; Montgomery; Northern Liberty; Southern Liberty; Waller SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN FORT BEND SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY...NORTHWESTERN CHAMBERS...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY...EAST CENTRAL WALLER AND HARRIS COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM CDT At 322 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms near Bush Intercontinental Airport, or near Greater Greenspoint, moving southeast at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pasadena, northeastern Sugar Land, Baytown, Deer Park, Stafford, South Houston, Bellaire, Humble, West University Place, Katy, Galena Park, Tomball, Jacinto City, Jersey Village, Dayton, Hunters Creek Village, Bunker Hill Village, Piney Point Village, Beach City and Cloverleaf.
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Austin; Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Colorado; Fort Bend; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Southern Liberty; Waller; Wharton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR COLORADO...WHARTON...SOUTHERN AUSTIN...NORTHERN JACKSON...GALVESTON...FORT BEND...BRAZORIA WESTERN CHAMBERS...NORTHWESTERN MATAGORDA...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY SOUTHERN WALLER AND HARRIS COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM CDT At 425 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Beach City to near Sublime. Movement was south at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Pasadena, Pearland, League City, Sugar Land, Baytown, Missouri City, Galveston Island West End, Galveston Causeway, Texas City, Friendswood, La Porte, Deer Park, Rosenberg, Lake Jackson, Alvin, Angleton, Dickinson, Stafford, northern Bay City and South Houston.
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Colorado, Fort Bend, Waller, Washington, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Austin; Colorado; Fort Bend; Waller; Washington; Wharton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR COLORADO...NORTH CENTRAL WHARTON...AUSTIN...SOUTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON...NORTHWESTERN FORT BEND AND SOUTHWESTERN WALLER COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM CDT At 319 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Columbus, moving southeast at 60 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sealy, Brookshire, Bellville, Columbus, Eagle Lake, Shelby, Weimar, Wallis, Simonton, San Felipe, Pattison, Industry, Egypt, New Ulm, Cat Spring, Altair, Frelsburg, Garwood and Rock Island.
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Austin, Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Exercise caution if traveling today. If you encounter flooded roads, do not attempt to drive through floodwaters. Turn Around, Don`t Drown! Target Area: Austin; Brazoria Islands; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Fort Bend; Inland Brazoria; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands; Waller; Wharton FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of south central Texas and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in south central Texas, Coastal Jackson and Inland Jackson. In southeast Texas, Austin, Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Matagorda, Colorado, Fort Bend, Inland Brazoria, Inland Matagorda, Matagorda Islands, Waller and Wharton. * Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon * Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms that have developed this morning have produced rainfall rates of 2-4 inches per hour across portions of Jackson and Matagorda Counties. 6 inches of rain have already fallen over portions of this area. Additional showers and storms are expected to develop across the area today, which will pose a threat of flash flooding. The Watch may need to be expanded or extended across portions of SE Texas depending on how conditions develop during the day.
Brazoria County, TXweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 10:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Brazoria Islands, Matagorda Islands, Bolivar Peninsula and Galveston Island. * WHEN...Through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Matagorda County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Matagorda, Inland Matagorda, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Matagorda; Inland Matagorda; Wharton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN WHARTON AND NORTHWESTERN MATAGORDA COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM CDT At 324 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near South Texas Nuclear Plant, moving north at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bay City, Markham, Van Vleck, Blessing and Wadsworth.
Houston, TXfox26houston.com

High Water Locations

Some high-water locations have been reported in the Houston-area. Houston TranStar reports the following high-water locations:. IH-69 Northbound At FM-2919/Lum Rd in Fort Bend County - Right Lane. SH-225 Eastbound At ALLEN GENOA RD - 2 Frontage Road Lanes. The Conroe Police Department reports:. The 800 blk of IH-45 feeder,...
EnvironmentWharton Journal Spectator

May Rains Keep KBDI Low

Heavy rains at the beginning of the month, and again this past weekend have kept the Keetch Byram Drought Index at low levels in Wharton County, sometimes at single digits in some areas. This is video from the Wharton Food & Music Festival May 1.
Wharton County, TXbaycitysentinel.com

"County to join extensive two-county Caney Creek study" by: Mike Reddell

A resolution authorizing Matagorda County to join a proposed Texas Water Development Board flood infrastructure funded Caney Creek project was approved by Commissioners Court Monday, May 10. The court also accepted the Matagorda Bay Distillery tax abatement and $1,000 fee for review and negotiation. In addition, the court authorized Snappers...
Texas StateFort Bend Herald

Fort Bend leads urban Texas counties per capita in COVID vaccinations

Fort Bend County continues to lead the state in residents getting the COVID-19 vaccination, with almost 52% of the county’s population that is 16 years and up now fully vaccinated. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 51.54% of Fort Bend residents are fully vaccinated, while 65% of...
Brazoria County, TXweather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 09:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris Ozone Action Day for Thursday 5/6/2021 The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Houston, Galveston, and Brazoria areas for Thursday, May 6. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone pollution in the Houston, Galveston and surrounding areas on Thursday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive through lanes, conserving energy and keeping your vehicle properly tuned. For more information on ozone: Ozone: The Facts www.tceq.texas.gov/airquality/monops/ozonefacts.html EPA AIR NOW: www.airnow.gov/index.cfm?action=airnow.local_city&cityid=236 Take Care Of Texas: www.takecareoftexas.org/air/airquality