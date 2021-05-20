newsbreak-logo
Austin County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Austin, Colorado, Fort Bend, Wharton by NWS

weather.gov
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 21:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 930 AM CDT. Target Area: Austin; Colorado; Fort Bend; Wharton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas San Bernard River Near East Bernard affecting Wharton, Fort Bend, Austin and Colorado Counties. Tres Palacios River near Midfield affecting Wharton and Matagorda Counties. Navidad River at Morales affecting Lavaca and Jackson Counties. Navidad River near Speaks affecting Lavaca and Jackson Counties. Navidad River at Strane Park affecting Jackson County. Lavaca River near Edna affecting Jackson County. Trinity River at Riverside affecting Walker, San Jacinto, Polk and Trinity Counties. Trinity River at Liberty affecting Liberty County. Trinity River near Moss Bluff affecting Chambers and Liberty Counties. San Bernard River near Sweeny affecting Brazoria County. San Bernard River near Boling affecting Wharton, Fort Bend and Brazoria Counties. .Although no rain of significance fell across the region today more rainfall is expected as a surge of deep tropical moisture associated with a tropical disturbance spreads into the region late Friday. Heavy rainfall may develop with the system and the track of the system is still highly uncertain. Much of the region is going to receive widespread rainfall which could slow down the fall on rivers or could worsen flooding. Stay tuned for the latest forecasts. . For the Trinity River...including Crockett, Riverside, Goodrich, Romayor, Liberty, Moss Bluff...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the San Bernard River...including East Bernard, Sweeny, Boling Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Navidad River...including Sublime, Speaks, Morales, Strane Park...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Lavaca River...including Komensky, Breslau, Hallettsville, Edna...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Tuesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the San Bernard River Near East Bernard. * Until Tuesday evening. * At 9:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 19.8 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM CDT Thursday was 19.9 feet. * Forecast...The river should fall below flood stage early Saturday but may rise back above flood Sunday afternoon. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.9 feet on 03/16/2007.

alerts.weather.gov
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Brazoria, Fort Bend, Galveston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Brazoria; Fort Bend; Galveston The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Eastern Fort Bend County in southeastern Texas Northwestern Galveston County in southeastern Texas Northeastern Harris County in southeastern Texas * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 502 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Pasadena, Pearland, League City, Texas City, Friendswood, La Porte, Deer Park, Alvin, Dickinson, South Houston, La Marque, Santa Fe, Seabrook, Webster, Hitchcock, Manvel, Kemah, Clear Lake, South Belt / Ellington and Greater Hobby Area. Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Austin; Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Colorado; Fort Bend; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Southern Liberty; Waller; Wharton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR COLORADO...WHARTON...SOUTHERN AUSTIN...NORTHERN JACKSON...GALVESTON...FORT BEND...BRAZORIA WESTERN CHAMBERS...NORTHWESTERN MATAGORDA...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY SOUTHERN WALLER AND HARRIS COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM CDT At 425 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Beach City to near Sublime. Movement was south at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Pasadena, Pearland, League City, Sugar Land, Baytown, Missouri City, Galveston Island West End, Galveston Causeway, Texas City, Friendswood, La Porte, Deer Park, Rosenberg, Lake Jackson, Alvin, Angleton, Dickinson, Stafford, northern Bay City and South Houston.
Brazoria County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Brazoria, Jackson, Matagorda, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 08:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Brazoria; Jackson; Matagorda; Wharton The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Jackson County in south central Texas Southwestern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Northern Matagorda County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Wharton County in southeastern Texas * Until 1145 AM CDT. * At 844 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Law enforcement in Matagorda County has reported street flooding along FM 521 near Wadsworth. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bay City, El Campo, Sweeny, Markham, Van Vleck, Blessing, Danevang, Midfield and Wadsworth. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-4 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Jackson County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jackson, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jackson; Wharton The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Jackson County in south central Texas Southwestern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Northern Matagorda County in southeastern Texas Southern Wharton County in southeastern Texas * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 832 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen across portions of the area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Bay City, El Campo, Edna, Sweeny, Ganado, Markham, Blessing, Van Vleck, Danevang, Midfield, Louise, Wadsworth and Cordele. Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. A Flash Flood Warning may be necessary should conditions worsen further.
Jackson County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Jackson, Coastal Matagorda, Inland Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Wharton SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 206 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Palacios, moving northeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bay City, Palacios, South Texas Nuclear Plant, Blessing, Markham, Midfield and Danevang.
Houston, TXfox26houston.com

High Water Locations

Some high-water locations have been reported in the Houston-area. Houston TranStar reports the following high-water locations:. IH-69 Northbound At FM-2919/Lum Rd in Fort Bend County - Right Lane. SH-225 Eastbound At ALLEN GENOA RD - 2 Frontage Road Lanes. The Conroe Police Department reports:. The 800 blk of IH-45 feeder,...
EnvironmentWharton Journal Spectator

May Rains Keep KBDI Low

Heavy rains at the beginning of the month, and again this past weekend have kept the Keetch Byram Drought Index at low levels in Wharton County, sometimes at single digits in some areas. This is video from the Wharton Food & Music Festival May 1.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Fort Bend County leading Texas in COVID vaccinations

Fort Bend County is leading the state in percent of residents that are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. On HoustonChronicle.com: Katy ISD volunteers invited to family movie night at Legacy Stadium. The department’s data dashboard reports that 51.4 percent of Fort Bend...
Wharton County, TXbaycitysentinel.com

"County to join extensive two-county Caney Creek study" by: Mike Reddell

A resolution authorizing Matagorda County to join a proposed Texas Water Development Board flood infrastructure funded Caney Creek project was approved by Commissioners Court Monday, May 10. The court also accepted the Matagorda Bay Distillery tax abatement and $1,000 fee for review and negotiation. In addition, the court authorized Snappers...
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Waller, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 23:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Austin; Brazos; Burleson; Waller; Washington SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 822 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms near Burton, or 13 miles west of Brenham, moving east at 45 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Brenham, Hempstead, Prairie View, Shelby, Somerville, Pine Island, Snook, Burton, Lake Somerville Dam, Lake Somerville State Park & Trailway, Carmine, Lyons, Deanville, Independence and Quarry. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CDT for southeastern Texas.
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Austin, Brazoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 10:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Austin; Brazoria The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Austin County in southeastern Texas West Central Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Colorado County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Fort Bend County in southeastern Texas North Central Matagorda County in southeastern Texas Wharton County in southeastern Texas * Until noon CDT. * At 759 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing with light to moderate rain though the rainfall should be tapering off. Widespread rain has fall in the 3 to 8 inches. Athough the water should be high without additional heavy the levels should hold at these levels for an hour or two then begin to lower. Widespread areal flooding is the issue. Some locations that will experience flooding include El Campo, Wharton, East Bernard, Kendleton, Pierce, Boling-Iago, Van Vleck, Hungerford, Egypt and Nada.
Austin, TXSealy News Onlines

Flood Warning extended

Body The Flood Warning League City's National Weather Service initially issued from Sunday morning into Monday night was extended to Tuesday morning according to a Saturday night announcement. The Flood Warning is for the San Bernard River near Austin, Wharton, Fort Bend and Colorado Counties where East Bernard, Sweeny and...
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Austin, Waller, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 17:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Austin; Waller; Washington The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Austin County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Grimes County in southeastern Texas Harris County in southeastern Texas Montgomery County in southeastern Texas Northern Waller County in southeastern Texas Eastern Washington County in southeastern Texas * Until 845 AM CDT. * At 540 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This band of storms is expected to stall and continue to produce heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Conroe, Humble, Tomball, Hempstead, Willis, Prairie View, Pinehurst, The Woodlands, Spring, Kingwood, Oak Ridge North, Waller, Panorama Village, Shenandoah, Patton Village, Roman Forest, Magnolia, Woodbranch, Cut And Shoot and Pine Island.
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Colorado, Inland Jackson, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-04-30 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Austin; Colorado; Inland Jackson; Wharton SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 507 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Wharton to 9 miles north of Edna. Movement was north at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include El Campo, Wharton, Sealy, Columbus, Eagle Lake, Cordele, Egypt, Sheridan, Altair, Nada, Morales, Garwood and Rock Island.
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Austin, Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Austin; Brazoria Islands; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Fort Bend; Inland Brazoria; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands; Waller; Wharton FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central Texas and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in south central Texas, Coastal Jackson and Inland Jackson. In southeast Texas, Austin, Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Matagorda, Colorado, Fort Bend, Inland Brazoria, Inland Harris, Inland Matagorda, Matagorda Islands, Waller and Wharton. * Through Sunday morning * 1 To 4 inches of rain fell last night into this morning and additional showers and thunderstorms will be possible later tonight into Saturday. Some of the rain could be locally heavy.