Lavaca County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Lavaca by NWS

 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 11:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 1245 PM CDT. Target Area: Lavaca The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Tres Palacios River near Midfield affecting Wharton and Matagorda Counties. Navidad River at Morales affecting Lavaca and Jackson Counties. Navidad River near Speaks affecting Lavaca and Jackson Counties. Navidad River at Strane Park affecting Jackson County. Navidad River at Sublime affecting Lavaca County. Lavaca River near Edna affecting Jackson County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas East Fork San Jacinto near New Caney affecting Harris, Liberty and Montgomery Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River at Riverside affecting Walker, San Jacinto, Polk and Trinity Counties. Trinity River at Liberty affecting Liberty County. Trinity River near Moss Bluff affecting Chambers and Liberty Counties. San Bernard River Near East Bernard affecting Wharton, Fort Bend, Austin and Colorado Counties. San Bernard River near Sweeny affecting Brazoria County. San Bernard River near Boling affecting Wharton, Fort Bend and Brazoria Counties. For the San Bernard River...including Sweeny, East Bernard, Boling Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Navidad River at Sublime. * Until further notice. * At 11:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 27.0 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM CDT Thursday was 29.2 feet. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, Major lowland flooding begins as two channels under the Highway 90A bridge merges becoming one channel several hundered yards wide. The lowest homes in the floodplain downstream near Vienna and in Jackson County are threatened. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 26.7 feet on 02/22/1969. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Navidad River Sublime 24.0 27.0 Thu 11 am CDT 14.1 10.6 9.0

Caldwell County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caldwell, Fayette, Gonzales, Lavaca by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Caldwell; Fayette; Gonzales; Lavaca SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN CALDWELL...EASTERN GUADALUPE...GONZALES...FAYETTE AND NORTHWESTERN LAVACA COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM CDT At 315 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Kingsbury to near Flatonia to near Fayetteville. Movement was southwest at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Seguin, Gonzales, Luling, La Grange, Schulenburg, Shiner, Flatonia, Moulton, Shelby, Waelder, Kingsbury, Staples, Fayetteville, Round Top, Fentress, Palmeto State Park, Muldoon, Cistern, Brownsboro and Carmine.
Atascosa County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Atascosa, Bandera, Bastrop, Bexar, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Atascosa; Bandera; Bastrop; Bexar; Blanco; Burnet; Caldwell; Comal; De Witt; Fayette; Frio; Gillespie; Gonzales; Guadalupe; Hays; Karnes; Kendall; Kerr; Lavaca; Lee; Llano; Medina; Travis; Williamson; Wilson .A series of upper level disturbances will move across Texas where there will be warm, moist air near the surface. This will cause multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms starting tonight and continuing through Thursday morning across South Central Texas. The deep moisture will allow some storms to produce locally heavy rain that will lead to flash flooding. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of south central Texas, including the following areas, Atascosa, Bandera, Bastrop, Bexar, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Comal, De Witt, Fayette, Frio, Gillespie, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Hays, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, Lavaca, Lee, Llano, Medina, Travis, Williamson and Wilson. * From 7 PM CDT this evening through Thursday afternoon. * Highest rainfall totals will be eight to ten inches along I-35 from Austin to Jarrell. Outside of this area totals will be two to six inches with some isolated higher amounts. * The heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding of low lying buildings, creeks, streams, and roads.
Atascosa County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Atascosa, Bexar, Comal, De Witt, Fayette, Gonzales, Guadalupe by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Atascosa; Bexar; Comal; De Witt; Fayette; Gonzales; Guadalupe; Karnes; Lavaca; Wilson FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of south central Texas, including the following areas, Atascosa, Bexar, Comal, De Witt, Fayette, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Karnes, Lavaca, and Wilson. * From 7 AM CDT this morning through Saturday evening * Rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches with isolated totals in excess of 6 inches will be possible. * The heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding of creeks, streams, and low-water crossings.