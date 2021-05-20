newsbreak-logo
Middle East

In Israel’s Mixed Jewish-Palestinian Towns, Old Frustrations Boil Into Violence

By Aida Touma-Sliman
The Intercept
 16 hours ago
Several mixed towns in Israel looked like war zones over the past two weeks. In these communities, such as my hometown, Akka, Jewish Israelis and Palestinians like me live near each other. Recently, small numbers of young Palestinians, enraged by Israeli provocations at Al-Aqsa Mosque and plans to evict Palestinian families from their Sheikh Jarrah homes, clashed with police and attacked local businesses. Hundreds of other Palestinians, myself included, attempted to calm the situation down.

The Intercept is an award-winning news organization dedicated to holding the powerful accountable through fearless, adversarial journalism.

