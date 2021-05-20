In Israel’s Mixed Jewish-Palestinian Towns, Old Frustrations Boil Into Violence

In today’s Herald, we are again subjected to a rant against Israel by your constant apologist for the worst aspects of Islam, Robert Azzi. His latest complaint takes place while war is being waged between Hamas and Israel. While Azzi decries injustices to Arab residents of Jerusalem, some of which are real, he ignores the barrage of thousands of rockets launched by Hamas from Gaza at any parts of Israel within range, directed at Israeli civilians, whether Jewish or Arab. Azzi is outraged, says that “there is no choice” for Arabs but to die for the sake of their “DIGNITY.”