newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Lavaca by NWS

weather.gov
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 21:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:51:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 930 AM CDT. Target Area: Jackson; Lavaca The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas San Bernard River Near East Bernard affecting Wharton, Fort Bend, Austin and Colorado Counties. Tres Palacios River near Midfield affecting Wharton and Matagorda Counties. Navidad River at Morales affecting Lavaca and Jackson Counties. Navidad River near Speaks affecting Lavaca and Jackson Counties. Navidad River at Strane Park affecting Jackson County. Lavaca River near Edna affecting Jackson County. Trinity River at Riverside affecting Walker, San Jacinto, Polk and Trinity Counties. Trinity River at Liberty affecting Liberty County. Trinity River near Moss Bluff affecting Chambers and Liberty Counties. San Bernard River near Sweeny affecting Brazoria County. San Bernard River near Boling affecting Wharton, Fort Bend and Brazoria Counties. .Although no rain of significance fell across the region today more rainfall is expected as a surge of deep tropical moisture associated with a tropical disturbance spreads into the region late Friday. Heavy rainfall may develop with the system and the track of the system is still highly uncertain. Much of the region is going to receive widespread rainfall which could slow down the fall on rivers or could worsen flooding. Stay tuned for the latest forecasts. . For the Trinity River...including Crockett, Riverside, Goodrich, Romayor, Liberty, Moss Bluff...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the San Bernard River...including East Bernard, Sweeny, Boling Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Navidad River...including Sublime, Speaks, Morales, Strane Park...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Lavaca River...including Komensky, Breslau, Hallettsville, Edna...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Saturday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Navidad River at Morales. * Until Saturday evening. * At 9:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 29.5 feet. * Flood stage is 29.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM CDT Thursday was 29.9 feet. * Forecast...The river will rise into Moderate flood around 30 feet near midnight then fall out of moderate flooding Sunday morning. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding occurs as water inundates County Road 283. Livestock could be cut off and should be removed from the flood plain. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 30.7 feet on 06/26/2004. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Navidad River Morales 29.0 29.5 Thu 9 pm CDT 30.6 20.3 18.0

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hallettsville, TX
City
Sweeny, TX
City
East Bernard, TX
City
Riverside, TX
State
Colorado State
County
Jackson County, TX
City
Crockett, TX
City
Austin, TX
City
Goodrich, TX
County
Lavaca County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Plain#Trinity River#Extreme Weather#Texas Flooding#Heavy Flooding#Noaa Weather#Trinity Counties#The San Bernard River#Lavaca River#Moderate Flood#Heavy Rainfall#Boling Moderate Flooding#Widespread Rainfall#Colorado Counties#Www Weather Gov#Motorists#Brazoria Counties#Liberty Counties#Polk#Moderate Lowland Flooding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Caldwell County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caldwell, Fayette, Gonzales, Lavaca by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Caldwell; Fayette; Gonzales; Lavaca SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN CALDWELL...EASTERN GUADALUPE...GONZALES...FAYETTE AND NORTHWESTERN LAVACA COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM CDT At 315 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Kingsbury to near Flatonia to near Fayetteville. Movement was southwest at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Seguin, Gonzales, Luling, La Grange, Schulenburg, Shiner, Flatonia, Moulton, Shelby, Waelder, Kingsbury, Staples, Fayetteville, Round Top, Fentress, Palmeto State Park, Muldoon, Cistern, Brownsboro and Carmine.
Brazoria County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Brazoria, Colorado, Jackson, Matagorda, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 11:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Brazoria; Colorado; Jackson; Matagorda; Wharton The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Jackson County in south central Texas Southwestern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Colorado County in southeastern Texas Northern Matagorda County in southeastern Texas Southern Wharton County in southeastern Texas * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1126 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms continuing to produce heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen across the area with localized rainfall totals of up to 8 to 10 inches. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bay City, El Campo, Edna, Sweeny, Ganado, Blessing, Markham, Van Vleck, Danevang, Midfield, Louise, Wadsworth, Cordele and Morales. Additional rainfall amounts of up to 2 to 3 inches per hour are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Austin; Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Colorado; Fort Bend; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Southern Liberty; Waller; Wharton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR COLORADO...WHARTON...SOUTHERN AUSTIN...NORTHERN JACKSON...GALVESTON...FORT BEND...BRAZORIA WESTERN CHAMBERS...NORTHWESTERN MATAGORDA...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY SOUTHERN WALLER AND HARRIS COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM CDT At 425 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Beach City to near Sublime. Movement was south at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Pasadena, Pearland, League City, Sugar Land, Baytown, Missouri City, Galveston Island West End, Galveston Causeway, Texas City, Friendswood, La Porte, Deer Park, Rosenberg, Lake Jackson, Alvin, Angleton, Dickinson, Stafford, northern Bay City and South Houston.
Jackson County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Jackson, Coastal Matagorda, Inland Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Wharton SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 740 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles northeast of La Ward to near South Texas Nuclear Plant. Movement was north at around 15 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and funnel clouds will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Bay City, South Texas Nuclear Plant, Blessing, Markham, Wadsworth, Louise, Midfield and Danevang.
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Austin, Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Exercise caution if traveling today. If you encounter flooded roads, do not attempt to drive through floodwaters. Turn Around, Don`t Drown! Target Area: Austin; Brazoria Islands; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Fort Bend; Inland Brazoria; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands; Waller; Wharton FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of south central Texas and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in south central Texas, Coastal Jackson and Inland Jackson. In southeast Texas, Austin, Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Matagorda, Colorado, Fort Bend, Inland Brazoria, Inland Matagorda, Matagorda Islands, Waller and Wharton. * Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon * Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms that have developed this morning have produced rainfall rates of 2-4 inches per hour across portions of Jackson and Matagorda Counties. 6 inches of rain have already fallen over portions of this area. Additional showers and storms are expected to develop across the area today, which will pose a threat of flash flooding. The Watch may need to be expanded or extended across portions of SE Texas depending on how conditions develop during the day.
Atascosa County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Atascosa, Bandera, Bastrop, Bexar, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Atascosa; Bandera; Bastrop; Bexar; Blanco; Burnet; Caldwell; Comal; De Witt; Fayette; Frio; Gillespie; Gonzales; Guadalupe; Hays; Karnes; Kendall; Kerr; Lavaca; Lee; Llano; Medina; Travis; Williamson; Wilson .A series of upper level disturbances will move across Texas where there will be warm, moist air near the surface. This will cause multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms starting tonight and continuing through Thursday morning across South Central Texas. The deep moisture will allow some storms to produce locally heavy rain that will lead to flash flooding. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of south central Texas, including the following areas, Atascosa, Bandera, Bastrop, Bexar, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Comal, De Witt, Fayette, Frio, Gillespie, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Hays, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, Lavaca, Lee, Llano, Medina, Travis, Williamson and Wilson. * From 7 PM CDT this evening through Thursday afternoon. * Highest rainfall totals will be eight to ten inches along I-35 from Austin to Jarrell. Outside of this area totals will be two to six inches with some isolated higher amounts. * The heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding of low lying buildings, creeks, streams, and roads.
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Colorado, Inland Jackson, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-04-30 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Austin; Colorado; Inland Jackson; Wharton SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 507 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Wharton to 9 miles north of Edna. Movement was north at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include El Campo, Wharton, Sealy, Columbus, Eagle Lake, Cordele, Egypt, Sheridan, Altair, Nada, Morales, Garwood and Rock Island.
Atascosa County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Atascosa, Bexar, Comal, De Witt, Fayette, Gonzales, Guadalupe by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Atascosa; Bexar; Comal; De Witt; Fayette; Gonzales; Guadalupe; Karnes; Lavaca; Wilson FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of south central Texas, including the following areas, Atascosa, Bexar, Comal, De Witt, Fayette, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Karnes, Lavaca, and Wilson. * From 7 AM CDT this morning through Saturday evening * Rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches with isolated totals in excess of 6 inches will be possible. * The heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding of creeks, streams, and low-water crossings.
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Austin, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 10:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Austin; Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Fort Bend; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands; Southern Liberty; Waller; Wharton FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central Texas and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in south central Texas, Coastal Jackson and Inland Jackson. In southeast Texas, Austin, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Galveston, Coastal Harris, Coastal Matagorda, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria, Inland Galveston, Inland Harris, Inland Matagorda, Matagorda Islands, Southern Liberty, Waller and Wharton. * Through Sunday morning * Showers and thunderstorms will begin to diminish this afternoon as moisture is pulled westward toward an upper level low. As the low approaches late tonight and Saturday, rain chances will once again increase with locally heavy rain possible. * Flooding of low-lying, poorly draining areas and other vulnerable locations such as easily-flooded streets are possible if they are impacted by storms with heavier rainfall rates and amounts. Multiple rounds of these storms would worsen the potential for flooding. Where rain rates are more manageable, previously dry conditions will help reduce concerns for flooding.