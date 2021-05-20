Flood Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-20 21:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 08:02:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 930 AM CDT. Target Area: Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas San Bernard River Near East Bernard affecting Wharton, Fort Bend, Austin and Colorado Counties. Tres Palacios River near Midfield affecting Wharton and Matagorda Counties. Navidad River at Morales affecting Lavaca and Jackson Counties. Navidad River near Speaks affecting Lavaca and Jackson Counties. Navidad River at Strane Park affecting Jackson County. Lavaca River near Edna affecting Jackson County. Trinity River at Riverside affecting Walker, San Jacinto, Polk and Trinity Counties. Trinity River at Liberty affecting Liberty County. Trinity River near Moss Bluff affecting Chambers and Liberty Counties. San Bernard River near Sweeny affecting Brazoria County. San Bernard River near Boling affecting Wharton, Fort Bend and Brazoria Counties. .Although no rain of significance fell across the region today more rainfall is expected as a surge of deep tropical moisture associated with a tropical disturbance spreads into the region late Friday. Heavy rainfall may develop with the system and the track of the system is still highly uncertain. Much of the region is going to receive widespread rainfall which could slow down the fall on rivers or could worsen flooding. Stay tuned for the latest forecasts. . For the Trinity River...including Crockett, Riverside, Goodrich, Romayor, Liberty, Moss Bluff...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the San Bernard River...including East Bernard, Sweeny, Boling Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Navidad River...including Sublime, Speaks, Morales, Strane Park...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Lavaca River...including Komensky, Breslau, Hallettsville, Edna...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Navidad River at Strane Park. * Until Sunday morning. * At 9:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 26.3 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 PM CDT Thursday was 26.4 feet. * Forecast...The river will rise to near 27.4 feet Friday night. The river should hold near that level before beginning to fall Saturday. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding begins threatening livestock and property in the river channel. The right approach to the County Road 401 bridge is closed making travel difficult. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 27.3 feet on 07/03/2007. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Navidad River Strane Park 24.0 26.3 Thu 9 pm CDT 27.4 24.8 16.0