Flood Warning issued for Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-20 11:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 1245 PM CDT. Target Area: Liberty The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Tres Palacios River near Midfield affecting Wharton and Matagorda Counties. Navidad River at Morales affecting Lavaca and Jackson Counties. Navidad River near Speaks affecting Lavaca and Jackson Counties. Navidad River at Strane Park affecting Jackson County. Navidad River at Sublime affecting Lavaca County. Lavaca River near Edna affecting Jackson County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas East Fork San Jacinto near New Caney affecting Harris, Liberty and Montgomery Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River at Riverside affecting Walker, San Jacinto, Polk and Trinity Counties. Trinity River at Liberty affecting Liberty County. Trinity River near Moss Bluff affecting Chambers and Liberty Counties. San Bernard River Near East Bernard affecting Wharton, Fort Bend, Austin and Colorado Counties. San Bernard River near Sweeny affecting Brazoria County. San Bernard River near Boling affecting Wharton, Fort Bend and Brazoria Counties. For the San Bernard River...including Sweeny, East Bernard, Boling Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Trinity River at Liberty. * Until further notice. * At 11:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 27.4 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:15 AM CDT Thursday was 27.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.9 feet just after midnight tonight and then slowly fall to around 26.2 feet by Friday afternoon. Any additional rainfall over the next several days could produce new rises or longer duration flooding. * Impact...At 27.0 feet, moderate lowland flooding begins as roads into several outlying communities above Liberty are closed with residents in 5 or 6 subdivisions cut off if not evacuated. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 27.4 feet on 04/07/2012. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Trinity River Liberty 26.0 27.4 Thu 11 am CDT 27.9 27.9 27.8