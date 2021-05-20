newsbreak-logo
Former NHL forward Derek Roy retires from pro hockey

By Sportsnaut
 16 hours ago

Former NHL forward Derek Roy announced his retirement from professional hockey.

He played in 738 regular-season games over 11 seasons in the NHL before embarking on a six-season stay in Europe.

“After a lot of thinking, I have made the decision to retire from playing professional hockey,” Roy posted to Instagram. “First, I’d like to thank my parents for all the sacrifices that they made to afford me the opportunity to play competitive/travel AAA minor hockey. They didn’t have much, but their dedication, hard work and love were an inspiration for me throughout my hockey career. It gave me the drive to pursue my passion for hockey.”

Roy last appeared in an NHL game on April 11, 2015, when he played for the Edmonton Oilers.

Now 38, he was the No. 32 overall pick of Buffalo in the 2001 NHL Draft. He played for the Sabres from 2003-12, followed by stints with the Dallas Stars, Vancouver Canucks, St. Louis Blues, Nashville Predators and Oilers.

He played the past two seasons with Munich in Deutsche Eishockey Liga, the top professional league in Germany, and had four goals and five assists in 12 games this season.

In the NHL, Roy tallied 524 points (189 goals, 335 assists). His 266 assists with the Sabres are 10th in team history.

A native of Ottawa, Roy won a bronze medal with Team Canada in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

–Field Level Media

