Jackson County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Lavaca by NWS

weather.gov
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 11:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 1245 PM CDT. Target Area: Jackson; Lavaca The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Tres Palacios River near Midfield affecting Wharton and Matagorda Counties. Navidad River at Morales affecting Lavaca and Jackson Counties. Navidad River near Speaks affecting Lavaca and Jackson Counties. Navidad River at Strane Park affecting Jackson County. Navidad River at Sublime affecting Lavaca County. Lavaca River near Edna affecting Jackson County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas East Fork San Jacinto near New Caney affecting Harris, Liberty and Montgomery Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River at Riverside affecting Walker, San Jacinto, Polk and Trinity Counties. Trinity River at Liberty affecting Liberty County. Trinity River near Moss Bluff affecting Chambers and Liberty Counties. San Bernard River Near East Bernard affecting Wharton, Fort Bend, Austin and Colorado Counties. San Bernard River near Sweeny affecting Brazoria County. San Bernard River near Boling affecting Wharton, Fort Bend and Brazoria Counties. For the San Bernard River...including Sweeny, East Bernard, Boling Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Navidad River near Speaks. * Until further notice. * At 11:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 24.9 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM CDT Thursday was 24.9 feet. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, minor lowland flooding begins with the river one hundred yards wide in the vicinity of the gauge. The approaches to the FM 530 bridge are flooded. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 25.0 feet on 10/05/2009. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Navidad River Speaks 24.0 24.9 Thu 11 am CDT 21.1 11.6 8.8

alerts.weather.gov
Caldwell County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caldwell, Fayette, Gonzales, Lavaca by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Caldwell; Fayette; Gonzales; Lavaca SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN CALDWELL...EASTERN GUADALUPE...GONZALES...FAYETTE AND NORTHWESTERN LAVACA COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM CDT At 315 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Kingsbury to near Flatonia to near Fayetteville. Movement was southwest at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Seguin, Gonzales, Luling, La Grange, Schulenburg, Shiner, Flatonia, Moulton, Shelby, Waelder, Kingsbury, Staples, Fayetteville, Round Top, Fentress, Palmeto State Park, Muldoon, Cistern, Brownsboro and Carmine.
Brazoria County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Brazoria, Colorado, Jackson, Matagorda, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 11:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Brazoria; Colorado; Jackson; Matagorda; Wharton The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Jackson County in south central Texas Southwestern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Colorado County in southeastern Texas Northern Matagorda County in southeastern Texas Southern Wharton County in southeastern Texas * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1126 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms continuing to produce heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen across the area with localized rainfall totals of up to 8 to 10 inches. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bay City, El Campo, Edna, Sweeny, Ganado, Blessing, Markham, Van Vleck, Danevang, Midfield, Louise, Wadsworth, Cordele and Morales. Additional rainfall amounts of up to 2 to 3 inches per hour are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Austin; Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Colorado; Fort Bend; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Southern Liberty; Waller; Wharton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR COLORADO...WHARTON...SOUTHERN AUSTIN...NORTHERN JACKSON...GALVESTON...FORT BEND...BRAZORIA WESTERN CHAMBERS...NORTHWESTERN MATAGORDA...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY SOUTHERN WALLER AND HARRIS COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM CDT At 425 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Beach City to near Sublime. Movement was south at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Pasadena, Pearland, League City, Sugar Land, Baytown, Missouri City, Galveston Island West End, Galveston Causeway, Texas City, Friendswood, La Porte, Deer Park, Rosenberg, Lake Jackson, Alvin, Angleton, Dickinson, Stafford, northern Bay City and South Houston.
Jackson County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Jackson, Coastal Matagorda, Inland Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Wharton SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 206 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Palacios, moving northeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bay City, Palacios, South Texas Nuclear Plant, Blessing, Markham, Midfield and Danevang.
Atascosa County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Atascosa, Bandera, Bastrop, Bexar, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Atascosa; Bandera; Bastrop; Bexar; Blanco; Burnet; Caldwell; Comal; De Witt; Fayette; Frio; Gillespie; Gonzales; Guadalupe; Hays; Karnes; Kendall; Kerr; Lavaca; Lee; Llano; Medina; Travis; Williamson; Wilson .A series of upper level disturbances will move across Texas where there will be warm, moist air near the surface. This will cause multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms starting tonight and continuing through Thursday morning across South Central Texas. The deep moisture will allow some storms to produce locally heavy rain that will lead to flash flooding. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of south central Texas, including the following areas, Atascosa, Bandera, Bastrop, Bexar, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Comal, De Witt, Fayette, Frio, Gillespie, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Hays, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, Lavaca, Lee, Llano, Medina, Travis, Williamson and Wilson. * From 7 PM CDT this evening through Thursday afternoon. * Highest rainfall totals will be eight to ten inches along I-35 from Austin to Jarrell. Outside of this area totals will be two to six inches with some isolated higher amounts. * The heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding of low lying buildings, creeks, streams, and roads.
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Austin, Brazoria Islands, Brazos, Burleson, Coastal Brazoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 15:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Austin; Brazoria Islands; Brazos; Burleson; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Fort Bend; Grimes; Houston; Inland Brazoria; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Madison; Matagorda Islands; Montgomery; Northern Liberty; Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity; Walker; Waller; Washington; Wharton FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central Texas and southeast Texas including the following counties...in south central Texas Coastal Jackson and Inland Jackson. In southeast Texas Austin...Brazoria Islands...Brazos...Burleson...Coastal Brazoria...Coastal Matagorda...Colorado...Fort Bend...Grimes Houston...Inland Brazoria...Inland Harris...Inland Matagorda... Madison...Matagorda Islands...Montgomery Northern Liberty... Polk...San Jacinto...Trinity...Walker Waller...Washington and Wharton. * Through Sunday morning * Another round of rain and embedded thunderstorms will be moving into the region from the west late this afternoon through the overnight hours. Rainfall totals of 4 to 10 inches have already fallen across parts of the region in the past 48 hours. The ground is saturated. Additional rainfall, especially heavy rain in a short time period, will quickly runoff and cause flooding. Some rivers, streams and creeks are near or above flood stage. Expect additional rises with any moderate to heavy rainfall. Precipitation should taper off late tonight and Sunday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe.
Atascosa County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Atascosa, Bexar, Comal, De Witt, Fayette, Gonzales, Guadalupe by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Atascosa; Bexar; Comal; De Witt; Fayette; Gonzales; Guadalupe; Karnes; Lavaca; Wilson FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of south central Texas, including the following areas, Atascosa, Bexar, Comal, De Witt, Fayette, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Karnes, Lavaca, and Wilson. * From 7 AM CDT this morning through Saturday evening * Rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches with isolated totals in excess of 6 inches will be possible. * The heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding of creeks, streams, and low-water crossings.
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Austin, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 10:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Austin; Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Fort Bend; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands; Southern Liberty; Waller; Wharton FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central Texas and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in south central Texas, Coastal Jackson and Inland Jackson. In southeast Texas, Austin, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Galveston, Coastal Harris, Coastal Matagorda, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria, Inland Galveston, Inland Harris, Inland Matagorda, Matagorda Islands, Southern Liberty, Waller and Wharton. * Through Sunday morning * Showers and thunderstorms will begin to diminish this afternoon as moisture is pulled westward toward an upper level low. As the low approaches late tonight and Saturday, rain chances will once again increase with locally heavy rain possible. * Flooding of low-lying, poorly draining areas and other vulnerable locations such as easily-flooded streets are possible if they are impacted by storms with heavier rainfall rates and amounts. Multiple rounds of these storms would worsen the potential for flooding. Where rain rates are more manageable, previously dry conditions will help reduce concerns for flooding.