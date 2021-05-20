June youth events at Marathon County Public Library

Youth Events – June 2021

June 1-30

Grab & Go Craft for Kids: Rainbow Fish (All Locations)

From June 1-30, the Marathon County Public Library will offer a free Grab & Go kit for kids at all nine of its locations! Each kit will contain supplies for making a colorful paper rainbow fish craft. Kits can be picked up from MCPL Wausau’s drive thru any time it’s open or picked up by appointment at one of MCPL’s eight branch libraries. Kits are free and available while supplies last. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Grab & Go Craft for Teens: Mushroom Magic! (All Locations)

Teens can mix a bit of science and crafting with this kit, which contains a project that will illustrate some of the important things fungi do in our environment. Kits will be available from June 1-30 and can be picked up from MCPL Wausau’s drive thru any time it’s open or picked up by appointment at one of MCPL’s eight branch libraries. Free and available while supplies last. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

June 1

Family Story Time: Lady Pancake and Sir French Toast (Online)

Join the Marathon County Public Library for Family Story Time online! On June 1, kids and families can hear stories in the “Lady Pancake & Sir French Toast” children’s book series and see the Grab & Go craft for June. A new story time is posted every Tuesday at 10 a.m. on MCPL’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/MCPLWausau, but you can watch any time! Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

June 8

Family Story Time: Mythical Creatures! (Online)

Join the Marathon County Public Library for Family Story Time online! On June 8, kids and families can hear stories about mythical creatures like dragons and unicorns, hear fun songs and rhymes, and learn about a fish in the library’s aquarium. A new story time is posted every Tuesday at 10 a.m. on MCPL’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/MCPLWausau, but you can watch any time! Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

June 9

Tail-Wagging Story Time (MCPL Stratford)

As summer begins, join the Marathon County Public Library’s Stratford Branch (213201 Scholar St., Stratford) for an outdoor story time filled with fun! The story time will be held June 9 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Hear stories and songs, play games, and pick up a free craft! In the event of rain, the story time will be rescheduled for June 16 at 10:30 a.m. Bring your own chairs and blankets. For more info, call 715-687-4420.

June 15

Family Story Time: Plants! (Online)

Join the Marathon County Public Library for Family Story Time online! On June 15, kids and families can hear some fun and silly stories about plants, and sing along to some fun songs and rhymes! A new story time is posted every Tuesday at 10 a.m. on MCPL’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/MCPLWausau, but you can watch any time! Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

June 16

Summer Tales (MCPL Spencer)

Join the Marathon County Public Library for an afternoon of stories in the great outdoors! MCPL will offer an outdoor story time on June 16 from 2-2:30 p.m. at the Lions Park on S. Park St. in Spencer (right across from the library’s Spencer Branch!) Kids can hear stories and do activities. Bring your own chairs and blankets. Held rain or shine. Call 715-659-3996 for more info.

June 22

Family Story Time: Nests (Online)

Join the Marathon County Public Library for Family Story Time online! On June 22, kids and families can hear stories about bird’s nests, and sing along with some songs! A new story time is posted every Tuesday at 10 a.m. on MCPL’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/MCPLWausau, but you can watch any time! Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Fairy Tale Story Time (MCPL Rothschild)

Join in the magic and wonder of reading by attending an outdoor story time with the Marathon County Public Library on June 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at MCPL’s Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. Kids can hear stories, sing songs, dance and move around! In the event of rain, the story time will be rescheduled for June 24 at 11:30 a.m. Bring your own chairs and blankets. For more info, call 715-359-6208.

June 29

Family Story Time: Bugs! (Online)

Join the Marathon County Public Library for Family Story Time online! On June 29, kids and families can hear fun stories about bugs and get a preview of the Grab & Go craft kit for July! A new story time is posted every Tuesday at 10 a.m. on MCPL’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/MCPLWausau, but you can watch any time! Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

June 30

Summer Tales (MCPL Spencer)

Join the Marathon County Public Library for an afternoon of stories in the great outdoors! MCPL will offer an outdoor story time on June 30 from 2-2:30 p.m. at the Lions Park on S. Park St. in Spencer (right across from the library’s Spencer Branch!) Kids can hear stories and do activities. Bring your own chairs and blankets. Held rain or shine. Call 715-659-3996 for more info.