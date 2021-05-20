Why Is James Corden Hosting The Friends Reunion?
"Friends: The Reunion" is almost here! The teaser dropped on May 19, and fans freaked out over the opening scene with Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and Matthew Perry reuniting on the iconic couch, per Daily Mail. Schwimmer's character, Ross Geller, stood at a trivia board and asked the group, "Rachel wrote Ross a letter and demanded he read it before they got back together. How many pages was that letter?" LeBlanc responded with "18 pages," but Aniston was quick to correct him with, "front and back!"