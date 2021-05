The World Health Organization announced it would start classifying “burnout” as an official malady in May 2019, referring to it as an “occupational phenomenon.” Now, everyone is burned out. We’re all burned out! Even amid the crises of the past year and beyond, the churn of capitalism takes no breaks. Societal burnout has gotten so bad that the New York Times reports that some burned-out workers are quitting their jobs (though not necessarily in search of “adventure” and good vibes, as the headline suggests, but because of unrelenting demands at work).