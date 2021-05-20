newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Cher Announces Her Own Biopic Movie. Here's What We Know

By Fabio Magnocavallo
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 18 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

When it comes to pop culture icons (or essential Twitter accounts to follow), Cher is arguably at the top of the list. The superstar — whose career is still going strong after decades of hard work and massive success on-screen, on the charts, and in Las Vegas – celebrated her 75th birthday on May 20, sharing some pretty exciting news ahead of her big day.

www.nickiswift.com
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Goetzman
Person
Cher
Person
Eric Roth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#My Dear#Best Actress#Upcoming Movies#Billboard 200#Hits#Sonny Cher#Theyy#Cinema Audiences#Story#Mamma Mia#Imdb#Television Personality#Producer Judy Craymer#Unique Wit#Las Vegas#Culture Icons#75th Birthday#Mermaids#Gary Goetzman Producing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiespurewow.com

Who Is Wanda Sykes's Wife, Alex Sykes? Here's What We Know

You may have spotted this funny lady in a string of popular sitcoms, from Black-ish and Will & Grace to Broad City. But now, actress and comedian Wanda Sykes is heading to Netflix with her brand-new family comedy, The Upshaws. In case you missed it, Sykes has teamed up with...
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Oscar-winning actress Olympia Dukakis dies aged 89

Oscar-winning actress Olympia Dukakis has died aged 89, her family has announced. The Hollywood star - who won an Academy Award for her role 1987 romantic comedy Moonstruck - was "at peace" after suffering ill health, her brother wrote in a statement. "After many months of failing health she is...
CelebritiesVulture

Cher Swears She’s Only Into Christopher Meloni As an Actor

While most of us have been paying more attention to … other aspects … of Christopher Meloni’s return to the Law & Order universe, Cher insists she’s only here for Meloni’s acting. Appearing on The Late Late Show to promote her documentary Cher & the Loneliest Elephant, Cher addressed her recent tweet about the Organized Crime star. “CHRISTOPHER MELONI / IS EXCELLENT, / CHARISMATIC ACTOR,” she wrote on April 12 (line breaks added to preserve her poetry). “I’d seen his new show, and I do, I like that show,” she told James Corden. “I think that it’s an excellent show. And underrated. And the acting is really good. And I thought that he added something to the show … that kind of left. So when I saw him in the show, I thought, Well, good on you, and you’re good, and I’m glad you’re back doing the show.” Not, she insisted to Corden, because she’s into Meloni. “Just because someone is an excellent actor doesn’t mean you wanna jump on their bones and roll ’em around in the carpet,” Cher added. Someone tell everyone else on Twitter.
Celebritiespurewow.com

Who Is Ryan Murphy’s Husband, David Miller? Here's What We Know

Had it not been for Ryan Murphy's brilliant mind, we wouldn't have binge-worthy gems like Glee, Nip/Tuck and American Horror Story. The 55-year-old writer, producer and director, often cited as the most powerful man in TV, is well-known for his inclusive storytelling, which just might explain the Tony and six Emmy Awards under his belt. But aside from his remarkable achievements and impact on the TV industry, Murphy has also been happily married to his husband, David Miller, for quite some time now. But who is Ryan Murphy's husband and how did they meet? Read on for more details.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
POPSUGAR

What Happened to Halston? Here's What We Know About His Later Years

In Ryan Murphy's latest joint, Halston, the titular character, played by Ewan McGregor, was one of America's most renowned fashion legends. From designing form-flattering Ultrasuede shirtdresses to Jackie O's iconic pillbox hat, the sartorial icon left an indelible mark on fashion history as we know it. Halston's minimal and accessible designs took over the '70s, making him one of the most prominent American names in style during this era. So what happened to Halston? Here's what you should know about his enduring legacy.
MusicPosted by
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Song Elton John Can’t Wait to Stop Playing

Even some of the biggest rock songs of all time can become displeasing to an artist over many years of performing. For Elton John, there's one song he's seriously over: his 1972 smash hit "Crocodile Rock." “The last time I have to sing ‘Crocodile Rock,’ I will probably throw a...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Joan Armatrading

Joan Armatrading will render interior mysteries with such forthright clarity, attuned so sensitively to the rhythms of feeling, that she makes the most terrible depths of heartbreak seem, to start, bearable. And then she’ll make you smile. “I am not in love,” Armatrading began her exalted 1976 hit, “Love and Affection,” “But I’m open to persuasion.” Where in pop do openings get better? Armatrading spent the 1970s affirming her status as one of the finest singer-songwriters of her generation: a woman of fierce intelligence and self-effacing wit who never stopped reading your mind or keeping you guessing.
TV ShowsPosted by
Mashed

Here's What We Know So Far About Top Chef Family Style

What's better than a new season of "Top Chef"? That would be an addition to the stable called "Top Chef Family Style." The new Peacock series, hosted by Grammy Award-winning singer Meghan Trainor ("All About That Bass"), will spotlight promising young chefs who will each partner up with an adult relative to vie for a chance to be the last pair standing in the culinary competition, according to a press release sent to Mashed.
Moviesinspiredtraveler.ca

Cinderella: What We Know About Camila Cabello’s Amazon Prime Movie

Amazon has bought the rights to Cinderella directed by Kay Cannon from Sony Pictures to premiere the musical on its streaming platform. Kay Cannon is the writer and director behind a new film Cinderella ( Cinderella ) in real action that originally was to be launched in theaters in July this year but has been seeing delayed its release date until finally, Amazon Studios has managed to close a deal with Sony Pictures to get the rights to the film and release the film also on its streaming platform, Amazon Prime, although Sony continues to maintain the rights to the film in China.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Diane Warren Documentary in the Works on Prolific Songwriter’s Life

A documentary is in the works on the life and career of Diane Warren, the prolific songwriter behind countless hits with dozens of legendary artists. The untitled feature film, which is currently in production, will chronicle how Warren came to cement her place in music history by looking at archival footage and intimate interviews from throughout her career. The documentary will be filmed in cinéma vérité style and will trace Warren’s process and work ethic dating back to when she was 14.
Music940wfaw.com

Madonna Pays Tribute To Her Friend And Collaborator Nick Kamen

Madonna went online to pay tribute to singer, model, Nick Kamen. The two were long-time friends and collaborated on “Each Time You Break My Heart.” The song was originally written for her album, True Blue, but Kamen ended up releasing it and had a top 5 hit with it. On...
Moviesdailysoapdish.com

Disney Working On New Jim Henson Biopic!

If you’ve grown up with the muppets, from Sesame Street to The Muppet Show, then you’ll recognize the name Jim Henson, even if you were born long after he was alive. The muppet creator was a Mississippi native whose claim to fame was creating all of the muppet characters, which were a childhood staple in most American households when us first-gen millenials were growing up.