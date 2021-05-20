Cher Announces Her Own Biopic Movie. Here's What We Know

While most of us have been paying more attention to … other aspects … of Christopher Meloni’s return to the Law & Order universe, Cher insists she’s only here for Meloni’s acting. Appearing on The Late Late Show to promote her documentary Cher & the Loneliest Elephant, Cher addressed her recent tweet about the Organized Crime star. “CHRISTOPHER MELONI / IS EXCELLENT, / CHARISMATIC ACTOR,” she wrote on April 12 (line breaks added to preserve her poetry). “I’d seen his new show, and I do, I like that show,” she told James Corden. “I think that it’s an excellent show. And underrated. And the acting is really good. And I thought that he added something to the show … that kind of left. So when I saw him in the show, I thought, Well, good on you, and you’re good, and I’m glad you’re back doing the show.” Not, she insisted to Corden, because she’s into Meloni. “Just because someone is an excellent actor doesn’t mean you wanna jump on their bones and roll ’em around in the carpet,” Cher added. Someone tell everyone else on Twitter.