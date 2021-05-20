newsbreak-logo
Animals

VIDEO: Canadian Golf Course Issues Warning About Grizzly Bear Encounters

By Francis Xavier
Unofficial Networks
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleInteresting slice of life from Jasper, Alberta, Canada where golfers at Jasper Park Lodge have been issued a warning about grizzly bears on course, and instructions what to do if they come across any while playing a round (they suggest golfers carry bear spray). As you can see in the video below taken yesterday grizzlies up there are quite comfortable on the links, and know to skidaddle when the rangers armed with paintball guns in hand and shotguns slung over their shoulders come walking down the fairway. Canadian golf, a dangerous game:

