Fast & Furious: F9 Release Date Gets Moved Up in the UK

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the pandemic hit last year, the highly-anticipated ninth installment to The Fast Saga was delayed by an entire year and then pushed back again by a few months. F9 is finally hitting theatres in the United States in June and it's already playing in some countries. In fact, it recently had a massive opening in Korea. According to Deadline, the movie's UK release date has now been changed. It was previously set to hit the area on July 8th, but will now be released on June 24th, which is one day earlier than the film's US release date. Theatres reopened in the UK this week, so it's no surprise to see some release dates being changed.

comicbook.com
