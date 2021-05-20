Hocus Pocus 2 Confirmed for 2022, Original Stars Returning

Much about the upcoming tenth season of American Horror Story, titled American Horror Story: Double Feature is a mystery with the biggest piece of information eager fans have is that the season will take the unique approach of being split into two stories, "one by the sea, one by the land". Fans also know that the season will feature quite a few familiar faces from previous seasons, including Angelica Ross. Ross made her AHS debut in American Horror Story: 1984 and according to Ross, who also stars as Candy on Pose, Double Feature -- and her new AHS character -- is going to be "legendary".