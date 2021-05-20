Hocus Pocus 2 Confirmed for 2022, Original Stars Returning
The beloved Sanderson sisters are preparing to fly once again in 2022, as the highly-anticipated sequel to Hocus Pocus is finally on the horizon. Disney announced that Hocus Pocus 2 was in the works as a Disney+ original movie last year, but that was previously the only information given. Now, on Disney's National Streaming Day, the company has confirmed a release year for Hocus Pocus 2, and revealed that the original stars are coming back. Hocus Pocus 2 will debut in 2022, and it will feature the return of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy.comicbook.com