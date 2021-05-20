newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Hocus Pocus 2 Confirmed for 2022, Original Stars Returning

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe beloved Sanderson sisters are preparing to fly once again in 2022, as the highly-anticipated sequel to Hocus Pocus is finally on the horizon. Disney announced that Hocus Pocus 2 was in the works as a Disney+ original movie last year, but that was previously the only information given. Now, on Disney's National Streaming Day, the company has confirmed a release year for Hocus Pocus 2, and revealed that the original stars are coming back. Hocus Pocus 2 will debut in 2022, and it will feature the return of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy.

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Anne Fletcher
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Adam Shankman
Person
Kathy Najimy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hocus Pocus 2#Disney Characters#Movie Stars#Original Stars#Sanderson Sisters#Hocus Pocus On Disney#Witches#Delicious Characters#Release Date#Feature#Fall#Producer Lynn Harris#Modern Day Salem#Eyes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesRegister Citizen

What to Watch in May: 'Pose' Final Season, New 'Star Wars' Series and Emma Stone as 'Cruella'

It’s May, and when it comes to entertainment, that means only one thing: the beginning of the summer movie season. Except maybe not this year. While theaters have started to stir back to life and resume business as usual as more of the moviegoing public gets vaccinated and feels safe returning to theaters, for the second year in a row the summer movie season has been punted a little down the road.
MoviesScreenrant.com

Hocus Pocus 2 Update Expected This Week

Adam Shankman took to Instagram to tease some upcoming news about the highly anticipated Hocus Pocus 2. Little is known about the sequel to the 1993 Halloween classic, as very little updates have come out about the film since its initial announcement. Disney first confirmed Hocus Pocus 2 was in development in December. Although the original Hocus Pocus was released to middling critical reception and a low box office take upon its release, it slowly became a cult classic over the years and has since become a Halloween staple.
MoviesComicBook

Netflix Reveals First Look at Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Kate

With Birds of Prey and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Mary Elizabeth Winstead has made some major leaps in the world of action movies. Late last week, the world got a look at her newest foray into the genre — the high-octane action-thriller Kate. The film, which is set to be released exclusively on Netflix, debuted a trio of new photos from the project in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. Kate will star Winstead as the titular character, an assassin whose world is thrown into disarray when she discovers she's been poisoned and has just hours left to get revenge.
Moviespurewow.com

This Jennifer Aniston Flick Is the New #4 Movie on Netflix

This Jennifer Aniston movie, Love Happens, is reminding us why we’ve always admired the Friends alum. If the film title sounds familiar, it’s probably because it originally premiered back in 2009. Since becoming available to watch on Netflix, it’s already claimed the number-four spot on the streaming service’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted and Green Zone.)
TV SeriesNewsTimes

'Proud Family' Revival at Disney Plus Adds Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto and EJ Johnson

The role will be a pivot for Johnson, who has cemented himself in the world of reality and unscripted television on shows like “Rich Kids of Beverly Hills,” “Red Table Talk” and “Steve Harvey.” Porter is perhaps best known for his award-winning performance as Pray Tell on FX’s “Pose,” but is no stranger to voice work and has lent his talents to “The Simpsons” and served as narrator for HBO Max docuseries “Equal.” Quinto is no stranger to animation either, having appeared on Amazon’s “Invincible” and Netflix’s “Big Mouth.”
TV & Videostheplaylist.net

Elizabeth Olsen To Star In ‘Love And Death’ Series From ‘Big Little Lies’ Creator & HBO Max

Elizabeth Olsen is no stranger to starring in a TV series. But it’s safe to say that none of her previous TV work compares to the reception she got for her most recent outing, “WandaVision,” which became a cultural phenomenon earlier this year. Well, it appears the actress is ready to venture back to the small screen and make the leap from Disney+ to HBO Max for “Love and Death.”
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Blake Lively lands next lead role with Netflix action-comic adaptation

The Umbrella Academy and Blake Lively fans are in for a treat, as the actress is set to star as the lead in an upcoming adaptation of Lady Killer, a Dark Horse Comics title. Blake, who we love off-screen as much as we do on it, has teamed up with Juno and Jennifer's Body writer Diablo Cody for a new feature-length take on Lady Killer, a 2015 title from the company who brought us the Umbrella Academy series.
TV SeriesComicBook

American Horror Story: Angelica Ross Teases Season 10 Will Be "Legendary"

Much about the upcoming tenth season of American Horror Story, titled American Horror Story: Double Feature is a mystery with the biggest piece of information eager fans have is that the season will take the unique approach of being split into two stories, "one by the sea, one by the land". Fans also know that the season will feature quite a few familiar faces from previous seasons, including Angelica Ross. Ross made her AHS debut in American Horror Story: 1984 and according to Ross, who also stars as Candy on Pose, Double Feature -- and her new AHS character -- is going to be "legendary".
TV & VideosPosted by
GamesRadar+

New Netflix show starring Ewan McGregor as iconic fashion designer Halston gets trailer

Netflix has released the first trailer for Halston, a new limited series starring Ewan McGregor. The series follows the American fashion designer of the same name as he skyrockets to fame in the '60s and '70s before his life starts to spin out of control. Other real-life characters make an appearance in the series too, including director Joel Schumacher (Rory Culkin) and actor Liza Minnelli (Krysta Rodriguez).
MoviesWISH-TV

Actor Billy Crystal takes on THREE roles in latest film, “Here Today”

A warm-hearted dramedy tops “what’s playing” in theater’s this weekend. Here’s more with The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd. Here Today — Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish make a cute not-couple in this warmhearted dramedy that’s a little bit corny but gives you a lot more than you’d think. Read more.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Netflix orders Darren Star comedy Uncoupled

Co-created with former Modern Family executive producer Jefferey Richman, Uncoupled "centers on Michael who thought his life was perfect until his husband blindsides him by walking out the door after 17 years," per Deadline. "Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares — losing what he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City."
Moviesaustinpbs.org

Q Night at the Movies features Spaceballs 05/22

Q Night at the Movies presents 1987's zany parody of Star Wars directed by Mel Brooks and starring Rick Moranis as villain "Dark Helmet." Before the film hear from the producer of GLOW and screenwriter Gillian Flynn. After the feature, get to know one of Hollywood's classic tentpole directors, Frank Capra, followed by a celebration of the work of comedian Dave Chapelle. It all starts at 7 p.m. Saturday on Q.
Movies1069morefm.com

Take a look at Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy in trailer for Hulu’s ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’

Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Regina Hall and more appear in the latest teaser trailer for Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers. In the clip, Kidman — who portrays health and wellness resort director Masha — promises her nine visitors that she can heal and transform them in 10 days Michael Shannon, Manny Jacinto, Luke Evans, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Tiffany Boone, Grace Van Patten, Asher Keddie and Bobby Cannavale also appear in the teaser trailer.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Upcoming Pierce Brosnan Movies: What's Ahead For The James Bond Actor

Pierce Brosnan isn't a spring chicken these days, particularly as he's approaching his late 60s. But the hard-working Irish actor isn't slowing down anytime soon. Rather, the former Bond actor keeps himself busy with a number of projects, both small-scale and high-profile, including DC's Black Adam and Hulu's False Positive, to name only a couple. Certainly, Brosnan is a versatile thespian who knows how to play a variety of characters, both dashing and dastardly. Hopefully, we can continue to expect great things from the talented performer.
MoviesPosted by
Mix 94.1

‘Here Today’ Review: Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish in a Non-Ron-Com

In a Hollywood career spanning more than 40 years, Billy Crystal has directed just four feature films. While he’s appeared in a broad range of comedies, his rare efforts behind the camera tend to be more narrowly focused on autobiographical stories and a few personal themes. (Even his sports film, 61*, grew out of his childhood love of the New York Yankees.) That’s definitely true of Crystal’s latest movie, Here Today, which feels in many ways like a bookend to his directorial debut, 1992’s Mr. Saturday Night. Both films are about aging comics (played by Crystal) who try to maintain their relevancy in a changing world while they also grapple with the collateral damage their fame took on their families.
MoviesFilm School Rejects

How 'Bridesmaids' Unlocked The Fearless Comedy of Melissa McCarthy

Acting is an art form, and behind every iconic character is an artist expressing themselves. Welcome to The Great Performances, a bi-weekly column exploring the art behind some of cinema’s best roles. In this entry, we examine Melissa McCarthy’s Oscar-nominated performance in Bridesmaids. Just like how the Academy Awards routinely...