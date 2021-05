At this point, New Yorkers and all Americans can only wish Rep. Elise Stefanik well as she takes on the duties of the House of Representatives’ No. 3 leaders. Like it or not – and there is plenty of reason not to like it – her party saw fit to ensconce the North Country congresswoman as chair of the House Republican Conference after its regrettable vote to remove Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, from the position.