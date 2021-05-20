newsbreak-logo
Disney+ Releases The Mysterious Benedict Society Trailer

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst announced last fall, Disney has released the first trailer and art for their upcoming Disney+ adaptation The Mysterious Benedict Society, based on the best-selling book series by Trenton Lee Stewart. The eight-episode series is set to launch on the streaming service on June 25th and stars Tony Hale as the eccentric Mr. Benedict. This is only one of many reveals that Disney will be making today in honor of "National Streaming Day," with Hulu and ESPN+ also set to be debuting new looks at their original programming. Check out the official trailer for The Mysterious Benedict Society above before it premieres on Disney+ on June 25th.

comicbook.com
