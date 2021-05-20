newsbreak-logo
The Clemson Insider

Breaking down new Clemson football offer

By Gavin Oliver
The Clemson Insider
 20 hours ago
A cornerback prospect in the 2022 class from the Peach State announced an offer from Clemson on Wednesday.

The Clemson Insider breaks down the Tigers’ new offer right here:

  • Caleb Coley, 2022 CB, Warner Robins, Ga. (Houston County High School)

Listed height, weight: 6-0, 180

Star ratings: 3-star (247Sports); 3-star (Rivals); NR (ESPN)

Player rankings: No. 93 state, No. 105 CB, NR national (247Sports); No. 75 state, NR position, NR national (Rivals); NR (ESPN)

Other Power Five offers: Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Miami, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Northwestern, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Wake Forest, Wisconsin,

More on Coley: A relatively under-the-radar but fast-rising recruit, Coley has collected all of the aforementioned offers since the calendar turned to 2021, with the exception of Michigan State which was first to offer him last October.

As a junior last season, Coley was credited with 30 tackles (2.0 for loss), 1.0 sack, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and a forced fumble. He is smaller in stature but speedy and has clocked a sub-4.5 40-yard dash.

Coley has been planning to camp at or visit a number of schools this summer, and TCI has confirmed that he is slated for an unofficial visit to Clemson from June 8-9. He has also scheduled official visits to Wisconsin, Michigan State and Northwestern for June.

Clemson’s offer to Coley figures to shake things up in his recruitment. He was already firmly on the radar of a bunch of SEC programs and will likely add some more big-time offers soon now that the Tigers have pulled the trigger.

It certainly looks like Clemson will be a major factor in Coley’s recruitment moving forward after making a move with him.

